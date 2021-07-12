Google FLoC | Avast





FLoC is designed to provide users with increased privacy, but experts are concerned that it will have the opposite effect.

Earlier this year, Google announced a new way for advertisers to reach consumers and track them individually across sites and applications without the use of cookies. Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) groups individuals with like-minded people. The idea is to allow advertisers to target herds rather than specific individuals so that users can maintain more privacy. Advertisers can now track an individual by dropping a small file, a cookie, on their device when they visit a website, and as they continue to browse the Internet.

FLoC is designed to provide users with increased privacy, but industry experts are concerned that this new feature will have the opposite effect. Digital advertisers have already developed technology to associate FLoC IDs with other information (such as Internet browsing history) to improve the accuracy of existing tracking technologies. The figure below shows how this technique works. By associating someone with multiple groups, you can theoretically place them within a much smaller group (that is, within the central circle where the groups overlap) for easier identification.

Image Credit: DuckDuckGo

Another concern is that FLoC IDs make it easier for businesses to collect information about individuals. This is because, unlike cookie technology, businesses do not have to drop cookies when they visit a web browser site to track users. By reading the FLoCID the first time you visit the site, companies can get a lot of information on the fly. Basically, the FLoC ID constitutes an additional data point that advertisers use to capture and track their fingerprints. It will also potentially make your identification more accurate. Finally, there’s a trend analysis of the Google ad groups to which users are assigned, which helps predict user behavior. Google may have created FLoC to increase user privacy, but digital advertisers plan to leverage it to improve the accuracy of their tracking efforts and make it easier for users to track. ..

At this point, will Google’s FLoC improve user privacy by staying anonymous within a group of like-minded individuals, or advertisers can leverage it to become a more effective tracking method for marketing purposes? It is unclear if we can develop.

How to opt out of FLoC

If you don’t think it’s worth exchanging personal data for a more personalized online experience, or if you want to wait and see your approach before making a decision, you need to take action. Google users opt in to FLoC by default, so you’ll need to go to your Chrome browser settings and opt out by doing the following:

Click on the menu[設定]Select to open (for Windows) or[Chrome],[設定]Select in the order of (for Mac).In the left panel[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Choose.On the right panel[プライバシーとセキュリティ]At the bottom of the section[プライバシーサンドボックス]Click.[プライバシーサンドボックス]On the page[プライバシーサンドボックスの試用版]Click the switch to disable this feature (gray indicates that the feature is disabled).

Fortunately, at least for now, Google allows users to opt out. It’s still unclear if this will be the case after Google has deprecated cookies. We will continue to monitor this situation as it becomes apparent in the coming months and years. If companies like Google (and its parent company Alphabet) really want privacy first, they need to consider a solution that doesn’t involve any kind of tracking. When Google rebuilds its online advertising infrastructure, it needs to embrace privacy by design rather than focusing on the needs of advertisers.

Read more: How does Google handle your data?Protect your personal data online

