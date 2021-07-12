Hideo Kojima doesn’t want you to call it Death Stranding Director’s Cut





Desstrand’s director’s cut is underway, but Kojima himself doesn’t like to call it. He said on Twitter that Director’s Cut is often better applied in the film world to represent content cut from a film, partly because the film studio controls the production. .. However, in Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut, Kojima pointed out that the game would feature new content that wasn’t originally planned for the base game.

“The director’s cut of the movie is an additional edit to the shortened version that was reluctantly released because the director didn’t have the right to edit it or had to reduce the execution time,” Kojima said. “The game included additional productions, not cuts. Delector’s Plus? So, in my opinion, I don’t want to call it a” director’s cut. ” “

Given Kojima’s commentary here, it seems that the decision to call it Desstrand’s Director’s Cut was made by Sony, not by Kojima and his team. Because of its value, Sony also released the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut in August, and beyond that, Sony may be planning additional ones.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was released on September 24th, and Kojima hopes to be able to personally edit some of the game trailers and content. He voted for his 3 million Twitter followers about this, and they overwhelmingly agreed what he should be able to do.

“DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT” will be released on September 24th. This announcement video wasn’t edited by me, but would you like to see the PV I edited as usual? For example, a launch trailer?

For more information, check out GameSpot’s full overview of Death Stranding Director’s Cut and the additional Director’s Cuts you’d expect from Sony in the future.

In other news, Kojima’s next game could be an Xbox cloud-based title, but it’s still in its infancy and hasn’t been officially announced so far.

