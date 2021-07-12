Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Set for July 20: Expected price, specifications





The Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch date is set for July 20th, and Xiaomi announced on Monday. The new Redmi Note 10 series smartphones will be placed side by side with the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max released in Japan in March. The Redmi Note 10T 5G debuted in Russia last month as the rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G (launched in Europe) and the Poco M3 Pro 5G, which debuted in India.

Redmi Note 10T5G India Release Date

Kasturi Paladhi, head of Xiaomi India Communications, has appeared in the video to announce the domestic release date of the Redmi Note 10 T5 G. Prior to its official debut, the company also created a dedicated microsite to showcase the design of its next smartphone. Last week, Amazon made fun of the Redmi Note 10T launch in India. The phone will be available on the online marketplace alongside other channels shortly after it goes on sale next week.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India (Forecast)

The price of the Redmi Note 10T in India has not yet been revealed. However, with the first teaser, the phone can be the same as the Russian variant. It was launched in the Russian market for 19,990 rubles for a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This is roughly equivalent to Rs. 20,000 people in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specification

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 T5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI and features a 6.5-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is equipped with Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM. There is a 48 megapixel primary sensor with f / 1.79 lens and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 2 megapixel macro shooter and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front of the smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f / 2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 10 T5G has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, it has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

What is the best phone under Rs? 15,000 in India now? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. After that (from 27:54), we will talk to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

