UniCredit establishes Tech Innovation Hub in Naples, Italy

UniCredit (UNCFF) has set up a technology hub in Naples, Italy to address the region’s high unemployment and slow economic growth. The hub will focus on open innovation, technology development and remote management for Italian customers.

Spazio UniCredit is a new hub co-founded with the University of Naples Federico II. Hosts collaborative laboratory classrooms for meetings, education and training activities. It aims to facilitate the transfer of knowledge in the areas of innovation and digital innovation. It should be up and running by September. (See TipRanks UniCredit Stock Chart)

Technology hubs are expected to enhance customer remote assistance and consulting. We also support the opening of a second branch of Concierge di Buddy Bank in Naples, Unicredit’s 100% digital bank. In addition, the hub allows UniCredit to bring new activities and skills to the city while at the same time hiring talented people.

UniCredit will hire about 100 new people to run the hub when some experts return to the territory. Recruitment is also aimed at strengthening the sales network in Southern Italy.

Ours are a concrete manifestation of our confidence in the future of the South, in line with the PNRR, which accelerates public investment growth, encourages private investment attraction and creates development opportunities. Since investing in the South means believing in Italy’s future, UniCredit wants to be a central player in the reopening of this important region of the country, thanks to its credit activities that support its production system. UniCredit’s.

Earlier this month, UBS analyst Ignacio Selezo repeatedly valued stock purchases at a price target of $ 15, suggesting a potential 28.91% increase over current levels.

The consensus among analysts is a medium purchase based on 7 purchases and 5 holds. UniCredit’s average price target of $ 13.99 means that it could rise 19.57% against current levels.

The TipRanks Stock Investors tool shows investors a very positive attitude towards UniCredit, with 40.6% of investors holding a portfolio at TipRanks increasing their exposure to UNCFF stocks in the last 30 days. I have.

