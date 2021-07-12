Champagne and celebrities mark Branson’s space flight





After landing, Branson opened the champagne and sprayed himself and his crew with plenty of champagne before drinking directly from the bottle.

Champagne flowed, guests cheered, and Grammy-nominated singer Khalid debuted his new single. British billionaire Richard Branson held a party in the desert to commemorate the success of his first flight into space.

The founder of Virgin Galactic’s eccentric addict arrived in Spaceport America, New Mexico, USA, before dawn.

The sun rose on the futuristic glass façade of the building in a sunny area for 340 days a year.

A small crowd of invited guests roasting in the hot sun cheered as the Space Crew boarded a black SUV and headed for a rocket at the end of a 3.6 km (2.2 mile) truck. It was Branson, two pilots, and three other Virgin Galactic employees on board.

I also had Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, which I couldn’t see in the camera. This is another millionaire who aspires to the galaxy.

TikTok star, celebrity TV presenter, and Canadian astronaut were ready to comment on this significant event.

After the launch, a huge carrier-based aircraft climbed in the air for about 50 minutes. Guests evacuated under a white tent and ate hors d’oeuvres that passed by while the children were running around.

But they soon witnessed the main event again in a hurry. Freed from the plane, the spacecraft ignited the engine for a supersonic rise to a cry of joy from a watcher tied to Earth.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson (L) celebrates with his crew after jumping into space on a Virgin Galactic ship.

“Welcome to space!” Commentators announced a few minutes later, just before the ship began its descent.

Branson’s face flowed from the rocket and filled the big screen. “I used to be a dream kid, looking up at the stars. Now I’m an adult on a spaceship!” He told the crowd.

Wings and free tickets

When the ship returned to Earth, Khalid went up to the stage. Millions of listeners heard him debut his latest song, “New Normal,” and listened to winks for future space travel.

When the spacecraft returned to Earth, music star Khalid went on stage.

Branson arrived when the landing was complete and the rocket parked just a few meters from the stage.

After hugging his family, he stepped into the platform and handed out astronaut wings. This is the official Federal Aviation Administration pin shaped like a wing that symbolizes its new position as an astronaut.

Branson then opened the champagne and sprayed it generously on himself and his crew before drinking directly from the bottle.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield holds a pair of FAA Astronaut wings presented to the Virgin Galactic crew.

A perfect showman, he also announced a contest for space enthusiasts and won two free tickets on Virgin Galactic flights through the website Omaze and a personally guided tour of Spaceport America.

“I promise a lot of chocolate,” he joked, comparing himself to Roald Dahl’s character Willy Wonka. “We are here to make (space) available to everyone.”

Branson moms about when to launch into Virgin Galactic space

