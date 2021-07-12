Phoebe Philo launches his own label on LVMH





Industry sources confirm that Phoebe Philo has launched its own brand with LMVH as a small number of stakeholders. Despite a three-year hiatus after leaving Celine, Philo has left a lasting mark on the industry, leaving behind a legacy that revolutionized wearable and practical women’s clothing beyond objectification. Her attention to detail and aestheticism have won many customers around the world and have influenced countless brands and copycat collections.

The return was imminent

There were rumors that Philo would take over Karl Lagerfeld in Chanel and take command in Araa, but it has long been known that Philo prefers to work from a London base because he had previously moved Celine’s office closer to his home. I did. When she made a surprise appearance at the ANDAM Awards on July 1st, there was a hopeful chatter that she would return with some ability.

In the first statement released by the Business of Fashion Philo, Philo was in my studio and said it was exciting and incredibly fulfilling to make again. I am very much looking forward to staying in touch with the audience and people around the world. Being independent, governing and experimenting in your own words is very important to me. I have had a very constructive and creative partnership with LVMH for many years. Therefore, reconnecting to this new project is a natural process.

The voice of a woman seeking quiet luxury

Women were drawn to the understated luxury of Philos. At the time, she was one of the few powerful female voices in a time when a male creative director dominated. Vogue’s quote from her 2009 debut Celine collection said: I found it better for me to work on wardrobe ideas than too many trends. I worked hard to make something that could withstand the challenges of time.

Instagram account @OldCline is a testament to her popularity, graphing the Philos collection during her 10-year tenure and quickly attracting over 375,000 followers.

In recent years, sportswear has dominated the catwalk collection and sneakers have made a lot of money. When Philo came to Celine in 2008, the world was just emerging from the banking crisis when it turned out that a new dawn of quiet luxury was exactly what customers wanted. Zeitgeist Philos reading may be equally successful as the industry wakes up again after a pandemic and is ready to ignite something fresh.

In Celine, Philo was famous for his failure to embrace digital fashion and was a well-known anti-technology. One of the big changes over the last three years has been the rapid transition of luxury landscapes online. The group, including LVMH, has invested heavily in technology and Philos Return is expected to have a digital presence. Of course, she might avoid social media like Bottega Veneta and her creative director Daniel Lee. Remember that he also cut his teeth under Celine’s Philo.

Neither Philo nor LVMH have confirmed the exact release date, but new details will be available in early 2022.

