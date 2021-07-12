FINAL FANTASY XIV is also very popular in the sold-out digital version





Screenshot: Square Enix

FINAL FANTASY XIV, a popular MMO for finding apartments in San Francisco, is digitally popping off the shelves. Currently, accessing the Square Enix Store can cause problems trying to purchase game download codes.

Overnight, Reddit and Game Forum ResetEra players have noticed that the FINAL FANTASY XIV Complete Edition bundle and its extensions are not available for purchase in the publisher’s exclusive store. In fact, at this time, you can’t buy a gaming PC or PlayStation 4 download code from the Square Enixs site. If you try to do so, you will see a wait list button instead of the add option in your regular cart. (Currently, you can purchase FINAL FANTASY XIV Complete Edition for Mac without any problems. You can also add it to your Steam and PlayStation Store carts.)

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

That strange, is that so? I think the game will only run out of stock due to physical limitations, discs, packaging, and other products subject to ever-decreasing raw materials. After all, the code is endless. Therefore, these limits are probably related to the capacity of the player. The sudden influx of players on the server is not exactly large. (Square Enix representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.)

Read more: FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heaven Seward is even more painful in French

FINAL FANTASY XIV is generally popular, but it is currently flooded with players. Earlier this month, the website PCGamesN noted that FFXIV broke the record for simultaneous players on Steam. According to Square Enix numbers, there are currently over 22 million registered accounts in the game. It makes sense for the company to want to artificially curb the new player base, at least a little bit.

But Square obviously doesn’t want to limit players too much. In a press release this morning, Square Enix announced the longest free login campaign prior to the expansion of Endwalker, proposing to raise repeater subscription fees by 14 days. The offer ends on August 23rd.

