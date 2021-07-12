No more Google Play service updates for Android Jelly Bean





Nine years ago, Google introduced Android Jelly Bean to the world. According to the Android Development blog, Android Jelly Bean’s Google Play service will be terminated. Currently, the active user base of Android Jelly Bean is less than 1%.

Well, this is not so surprising. Since version 4 of the popular operating system, there have been many changes in the Android world. With the new update, Android has many new features and improvements. Unfortunately, not all of these features and improvements have been reflected in Jelly Bean.

As a result, Google will terminate the Google Play service for Android Jelly Bean. Continuing the service will increase the QA time spent on development and new features. So if you’re a developer, you may be wondering how this affects you.

Thankfully, the current release of the Google Play Services SDK already exists on Jelly Bean devices. As long as the device running JellyBean has the Google Play service, they will continue to work normally. In addition, each version of the SDK can be released individually.

Android Jelly Bean’s Google Play service does not receive new updates

You can also update your own minSdkVersion. Thankfully, application developers do not need to modify individual libraries for this deprecation. API levels 16 and 18 work with the new SDK components.

However, if the developer continues to support APIs 16 and 18, the application build error can occur. With that in mind, it’s beneficial for developers to use API level 19 and above.

There are several things developers can do to make their lives a little easier. From now on, developers are encouraged to use API level 19 at least when starting development. Of course, this is just a recommendation from Google. But this also makes the developer’s life much easier.

Developers simply increase minSdkVersion to 19 to discontinue support for API levels that are no longer supported. When doing this, users using devices that support the following APIs will not be able to download new updates.

However, these users can use the current version. The next thing developers can do is build multiple APKs to support devices with API levels below 19. This can be a bit of a hassle, but it gives users of older devices the opportunity to download updates.

The Android Developers Blog has a little more detail on how to do this. Android has been around for a long time. To be honest, the Jelly Bean Google Play service that has been supported for so long is great. However, Jelly Bean is too old to support new features. But it was a sweet journey.

