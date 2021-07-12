Gran Turismo 7 beta test can happen soon





I have no plans to play Gran Turismo 7 in full version in 2021, which may be the reason for the test drive. The GTPlanet portal has noticed that the Experience PlayStation app is driving the beta testing of Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5. Currently, I can generate a 12-digit code for this suspicious test, but I can’t activate it because it’s always the same and invalid. ..

Given that this is from the official source, the PlayStation site itself, it’s likely that a beta test of Gran Turismo 7 is planned. The only question in our minds – when?

The Gran Turismo series actually has a long tradition of “beta testing.” In the PlayStation 2 era, there were early versions of GT games such as the Gran Turismo Concept, and more recently, the GT Sport beta test was done six months before its launch.

Gran Turismo 7 was announced in 2021, but the development of the game was delayed due to the pandemic.

Built on 22 years of experience, Gran Turismo 7 offers the best features from franchise history, including competitive racers, car collectors, tweak builders, photographers and arcade enthusiasts. This game may be perfect for you. Now you can choose from classic cars and tracks in the legendary GT simulation mode, and enjoy the best features from past articles in the series.

If you like racing and are competitive, you can practice and compete in the FIA ​​Championship and Sport Mode. But even if you don’t enjoy racing that much, you can refine and create with the game’s advanced tuning and customization modes to improve your skills and racing strategy through the famous driving school included in the game. Since the first installment payment back on PS1

