PS5 Wireless Headset Guide: Disconnect cords on new generation consoles





PS5 wireless headsets are becoming the weapon of choice for PS5 (and to some extent PS4) owners. Like traditional hard drives that have replaced SSDs, the area of ​​wired headsets is being rapidly invaded by wireless headsets-and were you lucky enough to get a PS5, or are you chasing it? Regardless of whether we are here to help you accept this PS5 stock.

Don’t misunderstand us now, there is always a place for PS5 wired headsets. The flexibility that the connection offers may be unmatched, and the lack of signal dropouts (not to mention low latency) is not negligible. In addition, some of the best PS5 headsets (and the best Xbox Series X headsets) are wired models. However, getting a PS5 wireless headset is a particularly wise move at this time. It is highly flexible and hassle-free. In fact, they are some of the best PS5 accessories out there.

The number of PS5 wireless headsets that worked well in the previous generation isn’t too bad either. From Turtle Beach headsets to Sony headsets for gaming to Sennheiser gaming headsets, it’s clear that most large companies are eager to provide compatibility with both generations. This means that such a headset could be the tether-free version of the best PS4 headset at the same time. How nice.

Over time, the number of the best PS5 wireless headset options will grow and can be a very impressive list. This list gets richer and richer as manufacturers release more and we test more. For example, Razer headsets, Astro headsets, Logitech headsets, etc., all are expected to offer the best PS5 wireless headsets as we progress through this generation.

The official headset is the best PS5 wireless headset

Acoustic design: closed back, above ears | Driver: 40mm | Weight: 295g | Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC, PSVR

Official companion accessories

Tempest 3D Audio Tech

user friendly

Very comfortable

Great value

Built-in microphone may be better

The official Sony PS5 Wireless Headset has become my go-to PS5 headset. And that’s just because it’s great. There is no doubt that it also has the advantage of being an official PS5 companion. Boasting the same aesthetics and design language, the Pulse 3D headset is the best and easiest way to take advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio Tech.

And the quality is immediately noticeable. From preloaded Astro playrooms to big and heavy hitters like Assassin’s Creed Valhara and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, investing in a Tempest audio engine and how PUlse3D offers it is extraordinary. The driver brilliantly covers all parts of the audio spectrum and boots with better bass than the official PS4 headset.

Elsewhere, the built-in mic is reliable and clear, but not a boom mic means it picks up background noise and isn’t very clear. But this is boring. Pulse 3D sets a high standard for PS5 wireless headsets and, based on its capabilities and already proven, could stay high on these lists across generations.

Choice of third party PS5 wireless headset

Acoustic Design: Closed Back, Over Ear | Driver: 40mm Noedymium | Weight: 354g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5, PC, Switch, Mobile

Excellent audio quality and detail

Very comfortable

Excellent battery life

Build and audio SteelSeries quality

Bass may be a little lacking

SteelSeries Arctis 7P is leading the way early on for third-party manufacturers of PS5 wireless headsets. It’s a great headset that exudes SteelSeries quality from every angle. The smooth and tidy design feels firm and firm in the hands, but is also comfortable and light on the head. The familiar SteelSeries ski goggles headband can also be easily adjusted.

The mic is of the highest quality and retractable, so it’s easy to place out of the way of single player playtime. On the other hand, all onboard controls are neatly organized and responsive. Having a sidetone dial is a great bonus, and the PC feature set offers many customization options as well.

Of course, the real quality is in the audio, which is great. Crisp, clear and detailed. Perhaps there is something missing in the bottom end, but this does not affect usage and audio experience. Specifically, the 40mm driver provides Valhalla music, natural sounds, and lots of combat noise, while at the same time capturing combat sounds like Godfall (don’t @ me) and Spider Man well. ..

If you are looking for the best third party PS5 wireless headset, this is it. The good news is that it also supports PS4!

Great turtle beach option

Acoustic Design: Closed Back, Overear | Driver: 50mm Nanoclear | Weight: 382g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC

Twice the battery life of the previous generation

Incredibly comfortable

Excellent microphone accuracy

May be perfect for some people

Leading the line of Turtle Beach Gen2 headsets, the Stealth 700 is the perfect PS5 wireless headset. It’s a new, more delicate aesthetic and a flip-to-mute mic that folds neatly into the earcup design and shape, upgrading the design from its predecessor. The controls have also been shuffled a bit to work with only one earcup, making everything easier to use.

Still, the greatest success of the new design is that it is incredibly comfortable. The supple Memory Foam Cushion with Aerofit Cooling Gel is a highlight, ensuring that you can wear it for hours at a time without pain or tension.

Importantly, the Stealth 700 Gen2 headset sounds great. Its large driver provides excellent all-round sound, and the ability to fine-tune audio to your liking using the Audio Hub adds depth to the possible soundscape. Superhuman hearing is also valuable and adheres to the exemplary track record of Turtle Beach headsets in first-person shooters and online shooters. A great headset that covers both PS4 and PS5, and an overall great PS5 wireless headset.

Excellent midrange PS5 wireless headset

Acoustic Design: Closed Back, Overear | Driver: 50mm | Battery Life: 15 Hours | Weight: 580g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC

All-solid-state battery life

Comfortable for those who wear glasses

Excellent audio and microphone accuracy

Next-generation support

The plastic of the entire headband feels cheap

After wearing for a long time, the ear cups started to hurt

If you’re looking to maximize the value of your PS5 wireless headset, we recommend considering the second-generation Turtle Beach Stealth 600s. Compatible with PS4 and PC, it is wise to position the Stealth 600 Gen 2 as a midrange headset, which could attract many players who want to maximize their PS5 audio experience without exceeding the price. There is.

With a properly tuned 50mm driver, a stable battery life of 15 hours, and a comfortable fit (even when wearing glasses), the value of back value is powerful. But with the easy setup process, Turtle Beach audio excellence, and its price tag, it’s really flying in terms of value.

The sound quality is top notch and the sensitivity of the mic is ideal for anyone who wants to communicate without screaming, but the headset design suffers a bit from being plastic and cheap in terms of points. Not as comfortable as the 700s, but not enough to disappoint anyone. Watch out for these long play sessions.

Basically, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2s is an excellent sequel to an affordable wireless headset. This set looks and feels good and sounds great. Headset without breaking the bank.

Cross Generation Favorites works well as a PS5 wireless headset … if you can find it

Acoustic design: Closed back | Battery life: 6 hours | Driver: 50mm | Weight: 318g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5

Sony and PlayStation pedigree

Super comfortable

Stylish appearance

Great audio

Companion apps are pretty verbose

Old model

Platinum headsets shine at all levels as PS4 headsets and also offer powerful options as PS5 wireless headset options. If you can find it, Sony Platinum Headsets have a great combination of price and performance. The 50mm driver is great, with just a few missing edges, but with a great level of audio detail, clarity, surround sound, and all the other richness. This means that the overall audio is of exquisite quality.

Onboard and built-in features are also reliable and valuable. It has a great game / chat audio balancer and the ability to save onboard game audio profiles (audio soundscapes specially designed for a particular game) is great. The quality of the platinum headset means that it certainly incorporates the scream of being one of the best PS5 wireless headsets available today as a result. This is a particularly good option for those who want the official headset to span two great consoles.

Now, importantly, it is no longer made by Sony. However, it’s still possible to find deals, so be careful if this is the PS5 wireless headset you’re interested in.

If you’re looking for another acquisition of a new generation of PS5 games, check out our guide on the best PS5 TVs, the best 120Hz 4K TVs, the best PS5 external hard drives, the best PS5 SSD options, and the best PS5. Please give me. monitor.

