Microsoft and Double Fine call for Git Gud to end

Before the weekend, Microsoft’s Xbox Twitter account sent a surprisingly important tweet. Winning the game on the lowest difficulty still beats the game. He then added that Double Fine followed up and turned on the invincible toggle to complete Psycho Notes 2 and was considered to have won the game. This is the most refreshing thing I’ve ever seen and it’s forever born of the game.

One of the most annoying and annoying corners of the game peaked probably about four years ago. The Git Gud crowd cracked down on the Internet in search of signs of weaknesses in the game, and quickly punished the Internet for pile-on and terrible personal abuse. When Dark Souls III peaked in popularity and all other games were about to ride the FromSoftwares Wake, Cuphead came in and plunged into a perfect storm of gamer fuss.

I’ve experienced this candid and mysterious power of anger many times, but not as much as when I published an article on Kotaku’s tribute site, Rock Paper Shotgun. This pretty innocent suggestion that players want a button that allows them to skip boss battles and make it accessible to those who purchased the entire game is about how I killed myself and how I proved it. I’ve met all sorts of suggestions The end of game journalism, and of course how I have to do gad. In other words, it was a panic-tuned torrent from a scared little boy whose only source of pride was threatened by my suggestion.

Just four years later, reading the Xbox, shooting down this attitude that Nightmare’s difficulty is the only acceptable way to play, and finally (and very lately) opposes Git Gud’s attitude that offends this hobby. It’s very unusual. It’s even better to see the individual developers participating in the same position. It may seem totally harmless to you and me to read Double Fine, which says that completing Psychonauts 2 with cheats turned on is considered to complete the game, but how controversial this is. It’s really hard to tell if it’s the target and controversial. the Internet.

They went on to mock the previously larger and more general attitudes. Well, I’m sorry, I beat Sword Gai Serious Time in no-hitter hard mode. If you don’t, I won’t respect you. And if you’re not a diamond 6 rank in the shooter mcBlam, can you even comment on things? I do not think so. They are teasing, in conclusion, cool buds. Cool! Next, I’ll elaborate on it a little more wisely.

Everyone should be able to enjoy the game. All ages, all possible needs. It is a continuous and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to face. [sic]

The end of the day? Have fun, laugh, and experience stories that affect you. Under any conditions you desire.

Amen. In other words, I’m glad I heard these voices six months ago, but I think it’s good now.

Of course, both tweet sets are hit by all sorts of anger. Going to school while sleeping in class is still going to school, quoting and tweeting one poster and not understanding the difference between attending differently and not attending at all. In a podcast with six followers, whether you play it on-screen or in action, the game is primarily aimed at improving yourself or being part of a team. This is the most striking and dazzling perspective that cannot be seen from the outside. Others obviously prefer a more subtle position than using a homophobic slur, but my favorite is someone who obviously and certainly starts wrong before telling game developers how to develop a game. is.

The objection to the idea that it is acceptable to complete the game in any way can only be rooted in the desire to exclude others. With just one picosecond of thinking, a rational person will realize that not everyone who plays a game is as healthy as he or she is. With additional thinking time, others can come to the following conclusions: The way someone else plays this single player game in their own home doesn’t affect my experience at all.

The only reason for this uncompromising attitude towards difficulties in gatekeeping games is to protect the most vulnerable ego, which is only supported by the belief that game skills give an individual advantage over others. The lack of tenacity to achieve this is quite unique, while being enthusiastic and angry in public.

Of course, there is still work to be done. It’s depressing to me that both the Xbox and DoubleFine chose to use the term defeat the game rather than complete or end the game. Whenever you read or hear how someone beat the game, finish watching a subtitled philosophical movie on Netflix, stick your arms out into the air, and imagine how they beat the movie. There is no choice but to do it!

Anyway, the good news is that Psychonauts 2 comes with an option to make it invincible in case you reach a level or boss fight that is too tricky to overcome. And unusually, for everyone else who doesn’t believe it has the right to exist, they can’t use it!

Update 12:19 pm: Disclosure: Former Kotaku staff member Heather Alexandra is currently working at Double Fine.

