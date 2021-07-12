Summer Games Done Quick Raises Over $ 2.8 Million For Charity





Velocity, Summer Games Done Quick mascot. (twitter)

The Speed ​​Running Charity Event Summer Games Done Quick 2021 has raised over $ 2.8 million for charity.

A 24-hour long stream week raised funds for Mdecins Sans Frontire.

Speedrun is livestreamed on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel and video archives are available on YouTube.

And that’s it! # SGDQ2021 has finished. We’re sorry to say it’s over, but we’re overjoyed because we’ve raised a total of $ 2,897,704 for @ MSF_USA. Thank you to all our runners and your generosity and support!

— Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 11, 2021

The event brings together the best speed runners from around the world to cover a variety of video games that need to be completed as soon as possible.

There are other challenges, and participants take advantage of game glitches and quirks along the way.

Speed ​​running events are usually face-to-face, but this year they were effectively held.

This time it included the hilarious speedrun of Zoo Ketras’ adorable DS game Nintendogs.

ZooKetra used short vowels instead of the usual sitting-stay commands to trick speech recognition, but unfortunately his puppy remained trapped in a tunnel in an agility contest. Evil kid!

There were many others, including Game Boy Advance’s classic Golden Sun: Lost Age, PC title Gone Golf, N64s Paper Mario cartridge swap run with other hilarious glitches, and GeoGuessr, a geographic guessing game.

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised over $ 31 million for various charities such as AbleGamers, Organization for Autism Research, Prevent Cancer Foundation, and Mdecins Sans Frontire.

MSF provides medical care to people in need around the world after natural and man-made disasters.

The next event broadcast by Games Done Quick is Flame Fatales, a speed running event for all women from August 15th to 21st. Check your Twitter account for more information.

Flame Fatales, a speed running event for all women, will run from August 15th to 21st.

Future Schedule Game Submission Start: May 18-25 Game List / Schedule: July 15 Volunteer Submission: July 15-24 Volunteer Schedule: August 1 pic.twitter.com/EFV7ACIMLj

— Frame Fatale (@FrameFatales) April 30, 2021

Follow Games Done Quick on Twitch to catch up with YouTube broadcasts.

Follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter for more game news.You can also email news and tips[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2021/07/12/summer-games-done-quick-charity/

