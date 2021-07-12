How to build, ability, and unlock Genshin Impact Electro Traveler





The Genshin Impact Traveler-Eau de or Lumin-is free to switch between the talents and constellations of Anemo and Geo by interacting with the Seven statues of Mondostadt or Riyue, respectively. When they resonate with one of these statues, those elements align with the elements in the corresponding area of ​​the statue.

With the next Genshin Impact 2.0 update, you’ll be able to cross the ocean and reach a new region inspired by Japan, lightning bolts. Since lightning means lightning in Japanese, it is not surprising that the country worships Bar, Electro Archon, and the seven statues of lightning will probably infuse travelers with electro power.

Thanks to the data mined information, we have a good idea of ​​what skills travelers will learn from lightning. We still don’t know where the electro traveler will land on the Genshin Impact tierists, but the first impression is very positive. Their abilities seem to be driving energy regeneration, so we hope to provide great support for characters like Yura.

How to unlock the electro traveler

Details are undecided, but we hope that travelers will unlock the electropower by interacting with the seven statues of lightning. You can switch between anemo, geo, and electro powers by interacting with that type of statue at any time.

Electro Traveler Build

Electro Traveler is suitable for becoming a support or sub-DPS. Their elemental skill is Lightning Blade. This is an attack that creates an abundance amulet that restores elemental energies and increases the elemental recharge of the person who picks them up. They produce a lot of particles and make ElectroTraveler a great energy battery. Passive Talent Thunder Flash reduces the Lightning Blade cooldown each time a Traveler’s teammate picks up an Abundance Amulet.

If you’re focusing on sub-DPS, you’ll need a second electro constellation for the traveler to reduce the enemy’s electrical resistance, and a sixth constellation to increase the damage of the falling sander and restore energy.

Flag of 绝 缘 yuki (unofficially translated as “flag of isolation”) 2pc: + 20% Energy Recharge 4pc: Increases elemental burst damage. The degree of increase corresponds to 30% of the energy recharge. Elemental burst damage can be increased by up to 75%. pic.twitter.com/7xbA787Sqw

— Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 7, 2021

In terms of weapons, the Lion Roaring Sword increases damage to Pyro or Electro-affected enemies by 20%. Festering Desire is also a great option. Elemental skill damage has been increased by 16%, elemental skill critical rate has been increased by 6%, and secondary stats include Energy Recharge%. There are some great choices for artifacts. The Thundering Fury Four Piece boosts electro damage significantly, and the Noblesse oblige also buffs elemental burst damage. The new Inazuman Artifact Set also looks very suitable. SealofInsulation increases elemental burst damage and provides additional energy recharge.

See the power of electro travelers[Note that this could be slightly broken or incomplete]#GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/a8nqIM48oM

— Abc64 (@ abc64real) June 10, 2021

Electro Traveler’s Ability Normal Attack: Foreign Thunder Shock Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 rapid attacks. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword attacks.Range of influence on pass and impact Elemental skill: Lightning blade

Unleash the shadows of three quick thunders that electro-damage your enemies, leaving them with an abundance amulet after hitting them. You can first create two abundance amulets. Using this skill will reset the generated abundance amulet.

Abundance Amulet If your character is near the Abundance Amulet, you can absorb it and get the following effects:

Restore Elemental Energy Increase Energy Recharge Elemental Burst: Screaming Lightning

You call for lightning protection, knock back nearby enemies, and inflict electrical damage on them.

Lightning Shroud When an active character’s normal or charged attack hits an enemy, the enemy summons a falling thunder to deal electrical damage. When the Falling Thunder hits an enemy, it regenerates the energy of that character. You can create one instance of Falling Thunder every 0.5 seconds.

Electro Traveler Passive Talent Thunder Flash: When another character near the party gets an Abundance Amulet created by Lightning Blade, the Lightning Blade cooldown is reduced by 1.5 seconds. Reverberating Roar: The energy recharge effect provided by the Lightning Blade Abundance Amulet is increased by 10% of the Traveler’s Energy Recharge. Electro Traveler Constellation Spring Harvest Thunder: The number of Abundance Amulets that can be generated using Lightning Blades has been increased to three. Violet Vehemence: When a Falling Thunder created by Bellowing Thunder hits an enemy, the electrical resistance is reduced by 15% for 8 seconds. DistantCrackling: Increases Bellowing Thunder level by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Whimsical Cloud Strike: When a character acquires an abundance amulet generated by a Lightning Blade, if this character’s energy is less than 35%, the energy restored by the abundance amulet will increase by 100%. Clamor in the Wilds: Raises the Lightning Blade level by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. World Shaker: For every two Falling Thunder attacks triggered by a Bellowing Thunder, the damage dealt by the next Falling Thunder is increased by 100%, and the current character gains one more energy.

That’s all we know about electro-travelers. For more information on the next Genshin Impact update, check out the Inazuma Guide to find out more about the new Genshin Impact characters that will appear in the next Genshin Impact banner.

