Amazon gets exempt from FCC to monitor sleep with radar sensors





Amazon Echo Show 10.

Chris Monroe / CNET

According to the newly revealed exemption granted by the Federal Communications Commission, Amazon appears to be working on certain sleep tracking devices.

In a letter on July 9, FCC “enables touchless control of device features and functions,” “captures movement in three-dimensional space and enables non-contact sleep,” and “radar sensors.” Approved Amazon’s request for an exemption. Feature tracing. “

As Bloomberg pointed out, Amazon’s first submission request from June included improved sleep tracking and user “sleep awareness and management,” as well as radar capabilities for “mobility, conversation, or tactile impairment.” Explains how the company expects to bring significant benefits to a consumer. Hygiene. “

It’s unclear on which device, when, or whether Amazon will bring this feature to market. The FCC exemption indicates that Amazon was seeking approval for a sensor similar to the Soli radar used by Google for touchless control on Pixel 4 smartphones. The Soli chip was discontinued in Pixel 5 last year, but in March the company added the chip to Nest Hub to monitor sleep.

The July FCC exemption suggests that Amazon devices are “non-mobile” and “work only when connected to a power source”, suggesting that this feature may appear in the new Echo or Echo Show. ..

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNET’s comment request.

