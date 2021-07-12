OnePlus On CPU throttling issue: Running apps at full chip speed is overkill





OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus is trying to figure out why it’s squeezing the CPU of OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. According to the company, certain Android apps are often “excessive” in processing power.

“More precisely, we want each app to match the most appropriate performance we need,” OnePlus wrote in a forum post on Monday.

Controversy arose last week when Anandtech noticed that the OnePlus 9 Pro mysteriously suppressed the Snapdragon 888 CPU for certain popular apps such as Chrome and Twitter. This can cause the phone to not take full advantage of the chip’s full clock speed, resulting in a low benchmark score.

OnePlus later explained that after receiving customer feedback, it was optimizing the CPU of a popular Android app to reduce battery drain and overheating. Still, the vendor didn’t tell anyone about CPU throttling. As a result, the entire episode raised questions about OnePlus’ lack of transparency to consumers.

OnePlus 9 (left) and OnePlus 9 Pro (right).

The company’s forum post doesn’t mention why CPU throttling wasn’t disclosed to customers. But it delves into OnePlus’ rationale for making changes, claiming that it doesn’t slow down phone performance.

“In recent years, smartphone SoC (system on chip) performance has reached a point where its capabilities are often overkill in certain scenarios of many apps, including social media, browsers, and even some light games.” The company writes.

“With this in mind, our team has moved from simply providing pure performance to providing the expected performance of the device while reducing power consumption and heat dissipation. I added.

Next, this post mentions that both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 with the Snapdragon 888 chip experience CPU throttling. The processor’s powerful X1 CPU core runs the first time you open an app or run a heavy game. “But for actions that don’t require the most power, such as reading a web page or scrolling through Twitter or Instagram, you don’t have to run the CPU at nearly 3GHz to do that smoothly,” OnePlus said. writing.

This post also reveals an app that has been “optimized” for the Snapdragon 888 chip. Includes Chrome, Twitter, Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Discord, Microsoft Office, and your own apps.

“All this optimization is done only after the test team has confirmed that it hasn’t adversely affected the actual user experience,” the forum post added.

Editor’s recommendation

On Monday, company CEO Pete Lau reiterated why OnePlus first embarked on CPU throttling. “No, we don’t optimize OnePlus phones for benchmark scores. We’re optimizing them for real use,” he said in a tweet.

Still, the controversy didn’t look great to the company. As Sascha Segan of PCMag points out, vendors are the first to add a new toggle for “EXTREME and optimization modes” to their OnePlus 9 phones, giving consumers the option to enable CPU throttling. It may have become more transparent. You can also provide your own benchmarks that show different benefits. But so far, OnePlus hasn’t done anything about it.

