Infinite horizon for climate technology investors





Unlike the last climate technology investment boom, the industry is now mature enough to support large sums of money.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Many of them were burned when venture capitalists last flocked to climate technology. When solar cell maker Solyndra collapsed in 2011 and natural gas prices fell, an estimated $ 25 billion in venture capital disappeared.

But today, venture capitalists have spent about $ 50 billion in the region over the past three years, more than doubling the renaissance of climate technology investment three years ago. It’s just the tip of the iceberg. Businesses and governments are increasingly involved in conflict, creating pressure and opportunities with ambitious Net Zero goals and tight schedules.

Things are different this time. Climate technology investors have more capital and opportunities than ever before. Against this background, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) recently convened a panel of experts to discuss the past, present and future situation of investment in climate technology. Ricky Sakai, Vice President of New Business Development at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA), has joined Cassie Bowe, Head of Investment for Energy Impact Partners. Wade Vitalaf, founder of the Plug and Play Tech Center Energy and Sustainability Initiative. Robert Schuetzle, CEO of e-fuel producer Infinium, a recent investment in MHI.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Let’s start with the elephant in the room. What makes today’s investment in climate technology different from what was formerly known as Clean Tech?

Bowe (Energy Impact Partners): In the first climate technology boom, everything was missing. There was a shortage of investable companies, a lack of recruitment, a lack of capital, and a lack of successful exits. Now we have solved those problems. There are many companies that can invest and help provide a final market for adopting new technologies. And many players came and offered market capitalization.

Even the technology we wrote down, whether it was too difficult, too capital-intensive, or the total market available in the past was too small, is now all an opportunity.

Sakai (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, USA): At that time, we were just beginning to understand the challenges of energy conversion, and the industry was not mature enough to support so many investments. Now that the pressure and desire to achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions from national and private companies is increasing, we as an industry and as an investor are unique in working together to find ways to decarbonize the energy sector. There is an opportunity. We feel that we are at a turning point in a paradigm shift that is full of challenges and opportunities.

As an industry and as an investor, we have the unique opportunity to work together to find ways to decarbonize the energy sector.Ricky Sakai, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Short-term efforts with practical impact are essential to achieving ambitious emission targets and keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. Where do you see progress in the short term?

Schuetzle (Infinium): Viewing carbon as a usable product is important for widespread immediate decarbonization. When you turn carbon dioxide (CO) from debt into a viable and valuable product, carbon becomes an asset. Ultimately, not only will carbon be recycled to reduce net emissions, but it will also develop an industry where companies are willing to recover carbon and pay to purify it into viable commodities.

In our case, the product is electric fuel. This refers to producing fuels and chemicals from renewable energy to produce green hydrogen and reduce anthropogenic CO. It is an exciting alternative fuel that enables large-scale decarbonization of the transportation sector.

Sakai: The CO chain is indispensable. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is already a leading provider of carbon capture technology and is working to expand its value chain by developing technologies that utilize fuels, chemicals and other industrial materials. We partnered with startups to help them scale up and integrate with technology and capture systems, thereby enhancing carbon capture opportunities.

We recently signed three strategic investment agreements with climate technology start-ups specializing in hydrogen production and CO utilization. By adopting a portfolio approach, the industry has the opportunity to come together and develop a collective solution.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Bowe: The majority of our investors are utilities, many of which have recently adopted 100% renewable energy or 100% carbon-free standards. Now they are saying, well, we know how to reach 50%, but how do we reach 100%? At this point, solar and wind play an important role. If one of the key realization technologies has to be selected, it will be an affordable energy storage for a long period of time.

Bitaraf (Plug and Play Tech Center): In the next 3-5 years, 2nd or 3rd generation startups were expected to appear. Many will be in emerging regions that already have exciting and groundbreaking technologies to move towards a carbon-neutral and circular economy. For example, they were looking at ways to increase the resilience of cities to climate change and natural disasters with smart technology.

We believe that the adoption of commercial-scale hydrogen is the key to our decarbonization efforts. Investing in commercial-scale projects has the potential to rapidly decarbonize hydrogen production and produce cost-effective zero or low carbon energy.Ricky Sakai, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The availability of blue and turquoise hydrogen is important. These allow the industry to decarbonize and scale hydrogen production, which could create more opportunities for hydrogen to replace hydrocarbons as fuels or chemical raw materials. However, the production and transportation of hydrogen has historically been difficult. Can it change? And how fast?

Sakai: I think the key to decarbonization is the adoption of hydrogen on a commercial scale. Investing in commercial-scale projects such as the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub has the potential to enable rapid decarbonization of hydrogen production and the production of cost-effective zero or low carbon energy.

In addition to green hydrogen from renewable energies, there is great potential to develop blue hydrogen using carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies. New promising developments using turquoise hydrogen, which is based on methane pyrolysis and produces solid carbon as a by-product, provide another route to more affordable hydrogen production.

Schuetzle: The evolution of the electrolyzer industry and the declining trend of renewable energy prices in green hydrogen creates great opportunities to make some really interesting bets, both technically and from a project and investment perspective.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

What needs to happen in the investment world to keep the flow of the critical innovation pipeline?

Schuetzle: The late stages of infrastructure investment still need to be built. More investments are targeting climate technology innovations, and venture capital has actually evolved over the last two years, raising interest from corporate investors.

However, while investment in early-stage climate technology is plentiful, it is not enough to attract the large capital pool needed to build the late-stage project infrastructure that turns promising ideas into viable commercial-scale projects. It’s not easy. We need to start capitalizing billions of dollars from traditional energy investments to much cleaner new alternatives.

Bitaraf: We saw continuous development of new technologies in core hardware solutions, material science products, especially in the battery sector. Over the next few years, we expect to see more and more commercial agreements as companies validate these solutions.

Hopefully there will also be larger infrastructure investments to support such as the growing popularity of electric vehicles, with the ability to send and protect the data needed to support electric vehicles.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The fact that you are all investing in climate technology suggests that these changes will occur. What makes you optimistic about the future of climate innovation?

Bowe: Previously, there were only a handful of listed climate technology companies.Currently we have about $ 13 billion in SPAC [special purpose acquisition company] With the money available, there are more ways for liquidity and access to capital, and looking at the space there is clearly more capital.

Vitalaf: It’s not just Silicon Valley anymore. That in China. In that Europe. On the east coast of the United States, cities are committed to attracting entrepreneurs and creating an environment that helps them set up small businesses and build new industrial centers.

The new countries doing these efforts are looking to create a risk-free environment where entrepreneurs can test their solutions faster and cheaper, both from a technology perspective and from a regulatory perspective.

We are currently looking at new types of technologies and methods to help people reach their carbon-neutral goals early. For example, it enables a carbon marketplace to generate CO2 offsets that companies can buy and trade to reduce emissions.

Sakai: You can play an important role in the energy ecosystem anywhere in the world. For example, future hydrogen hubs could be wherever competitive renewable energy is available.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Schuetzle: In a post-COVID environment where everything is virtual, I think we’ll see more sets of borderless hubs focused on technology and application areas. This improves efficiency and innovation, facilitates capital flow and facilitates product introduction to market.

Sakai: We know that new energy maps are evolving rapidly.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

This conversation was originally part of The Energy Transition: Innovation through Investment in the Utility Dive webinar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/mitsubishiheavyindustries/2021/07/12/a-boundless-horizon-for-climate-tech-investors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos