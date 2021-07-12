Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair Review: First In Class, Again





Secretlab did it again. Rather than relying on its glory (or chair), the leading gaming chair manufacturers have improved the design of the Titan Evo 2022 series, significantly improving the 2020 series, which is already at the top of the best gaming chair list. With better ergonomics, sophisticated materials, and more customization, Secretlab’s Titan Evo is an outstanding upgrade.

New Secretlab lineup

The Secretlab 2022 series solves one of the problems of the previous lineup right from the gate. Secretlab has created only one design in the 2022 series, the Titan Evo. Despite this change, the 2022 series is available in smaller sizes, regular sizes, and oversized sizes, so it actually fits more users. This distinction is important because there was a functional difference between Secretlab’s Omega and Titan series chairs before. Titan had an adjustable lumbar dial, which Omega didn’t. This meant that users who needed a small Omega chair had to miss a big ergonomic feature and use a different waist pillow instead.

Both leatherette and softweave materials have been updated for Titan Evo

This gives you exactly the same functionality, regardless of the size of the chair. For reference, the smaller Titan Evo is more compact than the Omega, the regular is somewhere between the old Titan and the Omega, and the oversized is about the same size as the Titan XL. Resizing is most noticeable for those who feel that Omega is too big, or for users who fit somewhere in the middle.

Stylish yet professional design

While Secretlab has popularized the racing seat style look, the company has always succeeded in giving the chair an elegant and professional look. Yes, it looks great in the game room, but it also maintains a clean presentation that looks great in the office. New colors and materials enhance the look of Secretlab’s 2022 series.

Choose from three materials: NEO Hybrid Leatherette, SoftWeave Plus Fabric and NAPA Leather. The NEO hybrid leatherette model replaces Prime 2.0 leather, and Secretlab claims to be 12 times more durable than previous PU leather. Hybrid leatherette chairs are available in ash, black, classic, royal and stealth. I haven’t tried it myself, so I can’t comment on the feel of the new leatherette compared to the old one.

SoftWeave Plus material is layered with complex patterns and colors

gallery

For the purposes of this review, we tested one of the SoftWeave Plus models. Secretlab uses new automatic weaving technology to enable design details and more complex patterns. From a distance, SoftWeave’s intricate textile design may not look much different from its predecessor, but it’s really obvious when you look at it up close. The gradient pattern on the shoulder wings provides a contrast with the rest of the chair, and the colors are rich and rich overall. SoftWeave Plus models are available in six colors: Black, Arctic White, Frost Blue, Plush Pink, Cookies and Cream, and Mint Green.

Secretlab has also made improvements to the headrests and 4D armrests. The memory foam head and neck pillows are magnetic. In addition to the simple appearance that does not require the strap to be wrapped around the chair, it is easier to move and has a more supple and snug design. The memory foam armrests are also magnetic and can easily snap into place. Secretlab plans to create more armrest models of different materials that can be purchased and replaced in place within seconds.

Excellent ergonomics

I suspected that I might even notice the difference between the 2020 series and the new Titan Evo. The Titan Evo presentation has been significantly enhanced, but the general shape is very similar. The measurements vary slightly in many places, but to the naked eye, the Titan Evo does not appear to be very different when it comes to ergonomics.

That’s what makes the 2022 series so impressive. It improves the sitting experience in virtually every way, while retaining the beloved look that Secretlab is known for.

For me, the seat itself and lumbar support are the most important aspects of a gaming chair. Titan Evo’s wide pebble seat base has a subtle curve that automatically moves to the center to fit your body. At first, the seat felt stiffer than the 2020 series, but sitting for a long time actually helps. After sitting in the 2020 series for more than 8 hours, my bottom sometimes hurt. This is a common problem with many office and gaming chairs. After several weeks of testing, we concluded that the slightly stiffer seat base provides better long-term support while retaining the comfortable and luxurious feel that comes with the cooling gel memory foam. If you tend to wiggle a lot, it’s also an improved chair. While some gaming chairs are really comfortable only when sitting in a “designed” position, the Titan Evo provides optimal support even if it tends to be off-center or shake regularly. To provide. The wings of the seat gently support the thighs and the curved front reduces tension on the knees and feet.

The integrated lumbar system provides full support for the lower back and spine.

gallery

Many gaming chairs incorporate individual lumbar cushions and pillows that basically shout “This helps your back” (such as the Razer Iskur). The Titan Evo, like the 2020 Titan, has a much more subtle lumbar support system, at least from a visual point of view. If you don’t sit in a chair, you won’t even know that the mechanisms that support your spine and hips are working. But it’s definitely there and has been improved with Titan Evo. Secretlab’s new lumbar system is called the 4-way L-adapt. The most interesting thing about this system is that it outlines your position. If you move it a little to the right, the mechanism inside the chair will gradually change. Whether you have a perfect posture or you tend to crouch, the lumbar system provides great support. There are also two dials that manually change the lumbar mechanism to suit your preference. One of the dials changes the degree of curvature and the other adjusts the vertical position.

The Titan Evo also has levers for adjusting height, tilt and reclining angle. They behave like the previous Secretlab chairs, but the positions and angles have been reconfigured to reduce the burden of making adjustments. I don’t adjust my gaming chair often, but when I make changes, I find that the controls are in a more natural place.

The chair base and casters retain the same general design as in 2020, but according to Secretlab, the short hydraulic system makes the chair suitable for those who want to be lower than the ground.

Build: That’s a trivial matter

When buying an expensive gaming chair (or product related to it), unboxing and assembling is an undervalued aspect of the overall experience. Secretlab does a great job of outlining the assembly process in 15 steps. All components are carefully packed and there are separate boxes for small parts such as armrest cushions, casters and the included toolkit. It took only about 10 minutes to assemble the Titan Evo. You only need to assemble your gaming chair once, but it’s always good to have a great first impression.

Price: Is it worth the upgrade?

Titan Evo 2022 is priced differently depending on the size and material of the chair. NEO Hybrid Leatherette models are available for $ 429, $ 449, or $ 499. SoftWeave Plus models are a bit more expensive at $ 449, $ 469, and $ 519. Both the Omega and Titan 2020 series were cheaper than the 2022 series. That said, the Titan Evo has fallen head-on into the mid-price range of gaming chairs, but it’s as good as a chair that costs hundreds of dollars.

There are plenty of budget gaming chairs that may work for you, but most often come at the expense of hitting their lower price points. This usually means that the components are cheap and therefore have durability issues. Secretlab chairs are built to last for years. In other words, even if you have the 2020 series, it may look and feel completely new. The Titan Evo improvements make it a great gaming chair in almost every respect, but if you already have a Secretlab chair, it’s probably not worth the upgrade to the Titan Evo.

But if you’re in the gaming chair market, the Titan Evo is definitely worth the investment.

Main Specifications of Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SmallRegularXL Weight: 73.9 lbs Weight: 76.1 lbs Weight: 82.7 lbs Chair Cover Material: 3 Optional Chair Cover Material: 3 Optional Chair Cover Material: 3 Optional Frames: SteelFrame: SteelFrame : Steel Adjustable back angle: 165 degrees Adjustable back angle: 165 degrees Adjustable back angle: 165 degrees Armrest: 4D magnetic armrest: 4D magnetic armrest: 4D magnetic Recommended weight: <200 lbs (up to 285) recommended weight : <220 lbs (up to 285) Recommended Weight: 175-395 lbs Recommended Height: 4'11 "to 5'6" Recommended Height: 5'7 "to 6'2" Recommended Height: From 5'11 " 6'9 "bottom line

Secretlab’s Titan Evo 2022 is the company’s best gaming chair ever. From a design standpoint, Secretlab has never made a chair as professional and stylish as this. Premium materials, especially the new Soft Weave Plus fabric, give it a unique look and feel. Making the Titan Evo the only Secretlab model is a wise move, as it provides all the great features to more users, thanks to three different sizes. Ergonomically designed, with excellent lumbar support and seat cushions, it is highly adjustable to your needs. Bells and whistles like magnetic head pillows and armrests are nice. Again, Secretlab has created a class-leading gaming chair in this price range.

Superior ergonomic design Thanks to the updated fabric material, a premium look and feel All features are available in all sizes Improved head pillow (magnets are cool) Bad

About the author: Steven Petite spent several weeks sitting at Titan Evo 2022 for over 8 hours each day. His back and bottom kindly thanked him. Secretlab provided the Titan Evo 2022 for review.

