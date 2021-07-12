Create and customize Google Groups





You can use Google Groups to send email to many users at once. You can create a Google group containing your contacts by following a few simple steps on your computer. You can also customize your Google Groups privacy and email settings at any time. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Email can be awkward as a tool for sending messages to multiple people. That’s where another group forum, like Google Groups, comes in handy.

You can use Google Groups to send emails to colleagues and work contacts, host group discussions, hold meetings, and collaborate on projects.

Groups are fairly customizable and can be simple or complex as needed.

Here’s how to create a Google group, customize it, and send an email to the group.

How to create a google group

1. Open the Google Groups website in your browser and log in to your Google account.

2. In the upper left corner of the page[グループの作成]Click the button.

Click Create Group to get started.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

3.[グループ情報の入力]In the pop-up window[グループ名]Name the group in the text box. The group’s email field is auto-filled based on the group name.[グループメール]In the dropdown next to, select the mail handle. This is your organization’s email address, such as @ insider.com, or a common handle, such as @ googlegroups.com.Enter a description for the group and at the bottom right of the window[次へ]Click.

Enter the information and click “Next”.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. On the next screen, you can select your privacy settings.[グループに参加できるユーザー]In the dropdown,[招待されたユーザーのみ],[組織内の誰でも質問できる], Or[組織内の誰でも参加できる]Choose. Then select options in the following sections: Who can see the conversation, who can post, and who can see the members. Options include group owners, group managers, group members, entire organizations, and all users on the web.

Select all group privacy settings.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

5. Once you have customized your privacy settings,[次へ]Click.

6. The next screen allows you to add members to the group.[グループメンバー],[グループ所有者],and[グループマネージャー]You can auto-populate the email by entering the email address in the field or by entering the name of a user in your organization.

You can add users as group members, group managers, or group owners.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

7. Enter a welcome message of up to 1,000 characters.

8. 8.[サブスクリプション]In the dropdown, select the settings for receiving email from the group.

Each email sends an individual message to all members of the group. The digest combines up to 25 complete messages into one daily email sent to all members of the group. Abridged combines up to 150 message summaries into one daily email sent to all members of the group. The lack of email means that not all messages from the group will be sent to all members of the group. Select a subscription type from the drop-down list.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

9.[メンバーの追加]You can choose to add members directly to the group or send an invitation to join the group by clicking the toggle button at the bottom of the page.

Choose whether to invite members or add them directly.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

10. Finally, at the bottom right of the window[グループの作成]Click.

After you set up a group, you can always go back and change the name, description, and features of the group email, such as the subject prefix (to easily distinguish group emails in your inbox), footer, and auto-reply.

How to send an email to a Google group

1. Open Google Groups.

2. In the upper left corner of the page[新しい会話]Click the button.

Click New Conversation to start posting.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

3. Write the subject and message, and when you’re done[メッセージを投稿]Click.

Everyone who subscribes will receive an email with your post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-groups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos