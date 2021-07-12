High T-Tech’s innovative approach to catalyst development wins Spin-off Award 2021





London | New York | Darmstadt, July 12, 2021

The Nature Research Award Spinoff Prize 2021, backed by Merck KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany, was awarded to High T-Tech, a spin-off * of the University of Maryland College Park in the United States, as a next-generation discovery platform. An important technical bottleneck in the development of industrial catalysts.

After pitch slam competition with three other finalists as part of the 2021 Future Insight Days virtual event, High T-Tech proved its position as a company with a world-class scientific foundation. The start-up’s approach and business plan to manufacture catalysts from cheaper metal combinations that function like traditional metals won the 2021 jury. Their technology using alloys addresses the technical and expensive bottlenecks currently facing the sector and significantly reduces the risk of technical or commercial failure. Widespread use of catalysts in a wide range of applications means that in the long run, HighT-Tech technology can be applied to produce materials for various chemical reactions that depend on catalytic converters for automobiles, power plant emission systems, and so on. Means. Therefore, expensive precious metal catalysts such as petroleum refining have long-term sustainable impacts on critical sectors.

Richard Hughes, Vice President of Publishing at Nature Research Partnerships, said: -The technical team has moved from academic research to early commercialization. We maintain this momentum and look forward to future success. On behalf of Nature Research and the judges, we congratulate High T-Tech on its achievements. “

Ulrich Betz, Merck’s Vice President of Innovation, further commented:

The Spinoff Awards, founded by Nature Portfolio and Merck, were established to showcase and celebrate the global excellence in the commercialization of research through the creation of spinoff * companies. Approximately 100 companies participated in the contest, 8 of which were selected as finalists, and 10 spin-offs were commended as “notable companies”. Each was profiled with a special nature supplement issued in June. The winner will receive a prize of € 30,000.

* The term spin-off in this case refers to a company specially established to commercialize the results generated from research conducted at a university or research institution.

###

About Springer Nature

For over 175 years, Springer Nature has been discovering by providing the best possible service to the entire research community. We discover new ideas for researchers, all the research we publish is important, robust, withstands objective scrutiny, and reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format. , Discover, access, use, reuse, share. We support librarians and institutions through technological and data innovation. We provide high-quality publishing support to society.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands such as Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

About nature

The lifetime of Nature Portfolio, high quality products and services spanning physics, chemistry and applied sciences are dedicated to serving the scientific community.

Nature (founded in 1869) is a leading international weekly scientific journal. Nature Portfolio also includes open access journals such as Nature Research and Nature Reviews journals, and major open access interdisciplinary journals such as Nature Communications and Scientific Reports. Together, these journals publish some of the world’s most important scientific discoveries.

Online nature.com provides more than 9 million unique visitors a month with Nature Portfolio content such as news and comments from Nature and Nature Careers, a leading scientific committee. Nature Portfolio also offers a variety of researcher services, including online and face-to-face training, professional language and editing services. For more information, please visit nature.com and follow @NaturePortfolio. Nature Portfolio is part of Springer Nature.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Located in Darmstadt, Germany, Merck KGaA is a leading science and technology company with operations in the fields of healthcare, life sciences and electronics. Approximately 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference in the lives of millions of people every day by creating a more enjoyable and sustainable way of life. Companies are everywhere, from advances in gene editing technology to discovering unique ways to treat the most difficult illnesses to enabling device intelligence. In 2020, Merck KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds global rights to the “Merck” name and trademark internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where Merck KGaA’s business units in Darmstadt, Germany, operate as EMD Serono in Healthcare, Millipore Sigma in Life Sciences, and EMD Electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific quest and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific progress. To date, founders continue to be the majority owners of listed companies.

