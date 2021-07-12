The latest Forza Horizon 5 stream details key audio improvements, including recordings of over 320 new cars.





Playground Games has finished its third “Let’s Go!” With a stream covering Forza Horizon 5, today’s focus was all on audio and car sound. Engine noise has always been important to the Forza community, and the Forza Horizon 4 was unfortunately criticized for the car’s sound being often disappointing. In FH5, Playground promises significant improvements, and everything I’ve heard in today’s stream certainly seems to support these promises. You can see the stream below or get an overview of all the biggest points covered.

Some of the audio improvements promised in Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 include:

Significant improvements and changes in car engine noise. One of the biggest issues with the Forza Horizon 4 is the huge changes in the sound of the FH5’s cars. There is a lot of serious discussion. Granular compositing technology used in 100% of over 320 brand new car recording cars in addition to existing libraries and FH4 chopping audio files into thousands 10-15% of FH4 Very responsive and dynamic Sound car audio always runs at 90 FPS The new modular system intelligently knows the engine type and pulls it out of the existing pool, turbocharger, supercharger, transmission bark, engine and all cars and their upgrades The sound of the upgraded tires has also been upgraded, with different raytraced audio noises for different car and tire types around the world. FH5 uses ray tracing for audio to accurately map how sound (including car sound) bounces in environments such as walls, ceilings, and buildings. This allows for position-accurate reverb and echo. Ray tracing occlusion tells the game that all cars are around the player, so you can pinpoint exactly where the engine sound is coming from. Listen to engine upgrades in real time. With the FH5, you can hear changes in the car’s sound in real time as you upgrade your car with new engine upgrades such as intakes, camshafts, engine swaps and even exhaust. First-person audio improvements. FH5’s new modular technology improves car audio, even in the first person, allowing you to accurately track reverb and car sound. Convertibles will also benefit from this, and the first-person soundscape will be completely different depending on whether the top is top or bottom. All cars are benefiting from improvements. Whether you’re driving alone, playing multiplayer, or racing, every car benefits from all these audio improvements (excellent recording, modular system, ray tracing). Have received. Forza Horizon 5 is better on the Xbox Series X | S. Playground also found that playing on the Xbox Series X | S improves the sound of the FH5 thanks to a new compression format that allows for more faithful audio. These improvements apply to all sounds and music, not just car noise.

Playground also said that the old “dyno” method used in many other games (recording car noise in a studio-like environment) has been completely abolished in FH5 due to inherent limitations. confirmed. This method actually only records the acceleration of the car accurately, nothing else. Playground records every car while you’re on the track to accurately capture the sound you’re driving.

Some other details were found in the stream, including:

The largest list of launch vehicles in history. The Forza Horizon 5 seems to have the largest list of cars ever at the launch of the Forza Horizon game. You can bookmark the complete list of Forza Horizon 5 cars to keep them up to date. The physical characteristics of the car have improved. Forza Horizon 5 improves the physical characteristics of the car, at least in terms of audio. Drivetrain flex (reading: car wobbling) has been revived and improved to match car sounds and engine upgrades. Over 500 new engine swaps. We already knew that FH5 would include thousands of new performance upgrades, but we also found that it also included over 500 new engine swaps. Playground wants to ensure that your car always sounds unique and realistic, so we’ve added a number of new options for replacing the engine (these upgrades are car-specific depending on the situation).

This concludes this information-filled Forza Horizon 5 stream. There is certainly a lot to cover here, and the detailed improvements are definitely promising. Also, I’ve heard a lot in the stream that this is actually happening, so be sure to check it if you want to check it yourself. Playground has already confirmed that the next Forza Horizon 5 stream, coming out in the coming weeks, will elaborate on the Mexican world and 11 different biomes in-game. A farther stream begins to dive deeper into the FH5 car list.

Forza Horizon 5 officially appeared on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 9, 2021 and is now available for pre-order. If you want to get all the latest information on what’s happening at FH5, check out Forza Horizon 5’s Ultimate Guide. If the Forza Horizon 5 fulfills half of its promise, it should be one of the best Xbox races. A game you can play.

