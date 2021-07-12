OnePlus caught limited performance on 9 and 9 Pro





The OnePlus flagship is one of the most powerful smartphones you can buy, and if benchmarks are the deciding factor, they are often at the top of the list. However, like many other brands before that, OnePlus limits the performance of most apps, but only paves the way for benchmarking apps.

Update 7/12: This article has been updated to include a forum post where OnePlus provides more information about this practice.

AnandTech explains that the benchmark numbers did not match other Snapdragon 888 devices, but specifically, the benchmarks are run through the Chrome browser. The OnePlus 9 Pro with the Snapdragon 888 scored only 16.8 points per benchmark, much lower than the Galaxy S21 Ultra with similar specifications, and even under the Pixel 5 with the Snapdragon 765. This is restricted to using only one core in most cases for Chrome and other WebView apps. Newer browsers such as Vivaldi were able to manage normal scores on the first attempt, but then jump to scores like Chrome.

This latest development is the latest in a series of AnandTech reports that expose similar tactics from other companies, including Huawei.

What made this stand out was that no other benchmarking apps, including AnandTech’s in-house solution, were running out of line. The full report delves into the subtle differences in what’s happening, but here’s a short version.

OnePlus actively maintains a list of apps that are effectively blocked from using the full power of the phone. There is no official list of apps that are affected by this practice, but tested faulty apps include Google Chrome, Twitter, Microsoft Office, Zoom, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Discord, and Strava.

However, this is the real kicker. Benchmark apps such as GeekBench are one of the few apps that give you full access to your phone’s power supply. That’s why the OnePlus 9 performance benchmarks didn’t seem to be affected in tests earlier this year when the phone went on sale. However, as mentioned above, if you make the phone think that GeekBench is actually Chrome or Twitter, your score will drop. The popular game Geshin Impact was also unaffected, and strange outliers such as Lyft and Grubhub were unaffected.

Application behavior and performance vary on a case-by-case basis, but one aspect that applies to almost all scenarios is that the OnePlus 9 Pro does not offer the full characteristics of the Snapdragon 888. Blacklisted / detected applications use the X1 core altogether, so frequencies above 2.38GHz cannot be reached except for short booster moments. The majority of apps fall back to the 2GHz Cortex-A78 core. This is a bit ironic because the reason the higher performance X-series core was created in the first place was to provide a workload with high transient response performance, which is not allowed here.

AnandTech concludes that OnePlus is doing this. This is not necessarily to fool the benchmark, but to extend battery life. In any case, this practice still hinders the performance of phones that people have paid close to $ 1,000, which is lower than competing devices with the same processor.

In response to this story, GeekBench announced on Twitter that it will exclude OnePlus 9 and 9Pro from the benchmark charts, and will do further testing to see if other OnePlus phones also need to be removed. I added.

It’s a shame to see the OnePlus handset determine performance based on the application identifier rather than the application’s behavior. We consider this a form of benchmarking. Excluded OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from the Android Benchmark Chart. https://t.co/G40wmWeg7o

— Geekbench (@geekbench) July 6, 2021

Since then, OnePlus has addressed this issue in a statement to XDA. The brand explains that these actions were taken on behalf of the battery life and heat concerns raised by the first OnePlus 9 / Pro users. The full statement can be read below and emphasizes ourselves.

Our top priority is to always provide a great user experience in our products, partly based on responding quickly to important user feedback. After the launch of the OnePlus 9 and 9Pro in March, some users have talked about several areas where they can improve the battery life and thermal management of their devices. As a result of this feedback, our R & D team optimizes device performance when using many of the most popular apps, including Chrome, by matching the app’s processor requirements with the most appropriate power. I’ve been working on this for the past few months. This allows you to provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption. This can affect the device performance of some benchmark apps, but as always, our focus is on doing what we can to improve the performance of your device.

In particular, our review found that the OnePlus 9 Pro had a short battery life, and Damien Wilde said it was “not that great.” OnePlus didn’t directly check if this behavior was always happening or if it was added only after booting.

Update 7/12: In response to further backlash from fans, OnePlus has provided some more details about this practice of limiting the performance of Android apps on OnePlus 9 and 9Pro.

This forum post doesn’t provide many additional details about the statement shared last week, but OnePlus is pulling a list of “optimized” apps from the “Most Popular Google Play Store Apps.” Details are included. Specific mentioned apps include “Chrome, Twitter, Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Discord, Microsoft Office” and OnePlus’ own apps. Also note that these optimizations are tested before they are pushed to the user to ensure that there are no unintended issues.

OnePlus also makes it clear that the reason behind these performance optimizations is to reduce power consumption and improve thermal performance.

For OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, when you open an app or heavy game, the Snapdragon 888 processor, which includes a super-powerful X1 CPU core, runs at full speed for the best performance. But for actions that don’t require the most power, such as reading a web page or scrolling through Twitter or Instagram, you don’t have to run your CPU at nearly 3GHz to run smoothly. OnePlus 9 and 9Pro reduce CPU frequency in these scenarios to reduce power consumption and heat dissipation while maintaining a smooth experience.

Personally, I think OnePlus is responding well here. Before implementing the change in the first place, the brand had only one thing to talk about publicly.

OnePlus Details:

