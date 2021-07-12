Google officially mentions “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 XL”





Google calls the 2021 flagship phones “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 XL” in the official Android developer form.

From the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Pixel 6 Series has seen a bold design with a camera “visor” and the use of Google chips instead of Google chips. Different from any Pixel. Qualcomm. There were rumors that Google would give the device a different name by combining “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 Pro” due to bold changes planned.

As XDA discovered, in Google’s announcement at the Google for Games Developer Summit, the company announced a new game mode for Android 12 that allows you to use device-specific optimizations for specific games. To make this possible, Google recommends that Android OEMs allow game developers to request specific optimizations for their apps.

Following that, the company posted a Google Forms link to request specific optimizations that game developers perform on their Pixel smartphones. One of the questions in this form is the specific device that the developer wants to see the optimization of the game mode, and provides “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 XL” as examples of options.

These references to the “Pixel 6” series were removed from the form shortly after being discovered. Fortunately, I was able to get a screenshot of the original question.

The advent of the “Pixel 6 XL” name today does not necessarily confirm what Google calls a device when it hits the market. One of the first Pixel 6 leaks mentioned “Pro” as the name of Google’s larger 2021 flagship, but the fairly credible Max Weinbach has repeatedly questioned the name.

Given the long history of providing XL devices in the Pixel series, it makes sense for Google to return to its naming scheme. That said, it’s now rumored that the larger Pixel 6 has significantly better specs than the smaller version, which hasn’t been the case in the last few years, justifying the proposed “Pro” name. It will be.

At best, the appearance of “Pixel 6 XL” in Google Forms simply tilts the needle towards its final name, “XL”.

Made by Google Details:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/07/12/google-mentions-pixel-6-xl-official-form/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos