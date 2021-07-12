Galaxy S21 Ultra shattered Note 20 Ultra





If Samsung doesn’t release a new Galaxy Note smartphone in 2021, it’s likely, but should we still consider buying the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra? Released at the end of August 2020, this phone won the Editor’s Choice Award we were coveted at the time, but has largely passed the excellent Galaxy S21 Ultra ever since.

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Should I forget this? I’ve been using the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for a week and I’m confident that it’s still a great smartphone in a fairly important area, except for one. That’s a big deal, and in addition to the S21 Ultra’s shadow hanging above it, even the Note 20 Ultras mean that in many positive ways you definitely don’t have to buy it today. ..

Isn’t it too big?

First, let’s see why the Note 20 Ultra is such a great smartphone. The list is long and extensive. Its beautifully crafted finish has proven to be durable and the Mystic Bronze color is still really eye-catching. I also like the design of the square, huge camera module. It has aged very well.

I remember the first few weeks of using the Note20 Ultra in 2020 took some time to fit the overall size of the phone. In my review, I noticed that I missed a smaller, more manageable size phone for quick work. The proliferation of large-screen mobile phones released since then has slowed the size of the Note 20 Ultras. This time, I didn’t feel it was too big except when it was in my pocket.

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Don’t get me wrong, the Note 20 Ultra is still big and heavy, it has a slight balance bias upwards and stretches your jeans pocket. But those that are out of sync with other phones in that category. Forget the S21 Ultra too. When placed side by side with the Galaxy S21 +, there is not much difference. Obviously, the phone isn’t getting smaller, but the phones around it are certainly getting bigger. The end result is that the Note 20 Ultra no longer feels like an outsider, and is becoming more standard, at least among flagship phones. Phones that weigh more than about 200 grams are common and help you feel the Note 20 Ultras weigh 208 grams normally when compared to your competitors.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (left) and Galaxy S21 + (right) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One thing to watch out for is the unusual rattling you hear on the Note 20 Ultra. That distracting sounds like something is broken in an expensive phone, but according to Samsung, it’s not a malfunction or concern, but the camera’s autofocus system. Using the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on and off for nearly a year will leave a rattling noise, but it won’t make it worse or affect the camera’s behavior.

Software and stylus

My Galaxy Note 20 Ultra includes Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 installed and Google’s July Android security patch. It’s all smooth, fast and completely reliable. There are still some differences when compared to the Galaxy S21 + with the same software, one of which is frustrating. Swipe right on the home screen of your Galaxy S21 + to view either Google Discover or Samsung Free feeds. Note 20 Ultra is fixed to Samsung Free and there is no option to switch.

Google Discover for Galaxy S21 + (left) and Samsung Free for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (right). Andy Boxall / DigitalTrends Andy Boxall / DigitalTrends Andy Boxall / DigitalTrends

Samsung Free uses Upday as a news aggregator. This is a collection of news story links, and tapping only takes you to the summary of another short sentence in the story, and tapping another link takes you to the full part. Advertisements are scattered at each stage. Google Discover is more informative and less hassle, and if you use Google’s services on a regular basis, it can help you tailor to your liking and highlight stories that you can enjoy. It’s a mystery why this isn’t available on the Note20 Ultra.

I’m neither an artist nor a prolific notepad, so I don’t take advantage of the S Pen’s stylus feature in either of these areas, but it’s a useful remote shutter release for my camera. It works for both stills and videos, allowing you to take a natural position when taking selfies, as well as shoot videos that require less editing. That was really helpful. I also like the translation feature, which translates to the language of your choice when you hover over the text. Translations can be unstable, but they are much faster and better than nothing than copying and pasting the text into Google Translate or Papago.

Photo and security

The camera remains one of Samsung’s best. Nothing beats the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the versatility of its main camera, wide-angle camera, and telephoto camera allows it to be used in everyday situations as well. The consistency between the main camera and the wide-angle camera is the most struggling, and the difference between exposure and dynamic range is immediately apparent. Focusing can also be an issue, and if you want to get closer to the subject or focus in the center, you need to force the camera to focus on the area of ​​interest.

These points are not unique to the Note 20 Ultras camera and should not be spoiled in a meaningful way. It may not be a Samsung camera superstar, but it’s very close and easily competes with phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro. I think the single take mode, which uses quick video to create a selection of short video clips that can be shared with still images, is fun to use and far more convenient than most of the additional features available on today’s cameras. ..

My time on the Note 20 Ultra was generally very positive, except for one thing: security. It was bad in 2020, but now it’s getting worse. The fingerprint sensor is very unreliable, so I turned it off. This is really bad. Face unlock is ready as a backup, but it’s also slow and only recognizes my face every 3-4 times. You must unlock the Note 20 Ultra with a PIN code each time. Given the cost of the phone, this is unacceptable.

The nasty fingerprint sensor issue is mostly hardware based and uses older sensors compared to the newer version, which has been significantly improved on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Even if software improvements are sent to further improve functionality, they are unaware. ..

Is it worth the purchase in 2021?

If your security system works fine on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, buying today is an unwarning recommendation, but it’s not. It really brings down the phone, which is otherwise excellent. The Note 20 Ultra is the perfect phone to use with your stylus. For example, the experience on the S21 Ultra is similar, but unless you choose a thick, ugly case, you have no place to store your pen when you’re not using it.

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We are running the latest software and are regularly updated. This also lasts for several years. The screen is great, it’s no longer the monster I had almost a year ago (at least relatively), and the camera is compatible with most new phones. I love the classy look and the way it feels like a really expensive tech. Ignoring the fingerprint sensor, it’s the high quality of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

I love the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but Samsung makes it very difficult to recommend today’s purchase due to the high price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The 128GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $ 1,200, which is the same retail price as the 128GB Galaxy S21 Ultra. At the time of this writing, Samsung will charge $ 1,000 for the 128GB S21 Ultra and $ 1,050 for the 256GB model. It’s cheaper and better than the Note 20 Ultra.

The case of buying a Note 20 Ultra in 2021 is difficult to make unless you absolutely stick to carrying your S Pen with you at all times. In most cases, it is due to poor performance of the fingerprint sensor, which is a very important piece of hardware. Samsung is curbing the charging of new great smartphones. You really don’t need a new Galaxy Note phone this year, but the Note 20 Ultra FE is welcome. Just change the fingerprint sensor and you will be an absolute winner.

