The SecretLabs Titan Evo chair claims to be more comfortable and functional





SecretLabs’ new product line of 2022 gaming chairs refocuses on packing more features without significantly raising prices. You can also easily decide which one to buy. Instead of offering both Titan and Omega chairs, we pack the best sides of each into a single model called the Titan Evo. SecretLab told The Verge that it will launch the Titan Evo in mid-July, about $ 20 or $ 30 more than the small Omega chair currently priced at $ 359.

The company offers the Titan Evo in small, usually oversized sizes. And no matter the size you choose, it has the same new comfort and cosmetic features. The seat base has been improved to support the thighs, and there is a new knob on the left side of the chair that fine-tunes the newly improved L-ADAPT lumbar support system.

You can remove the various armrests you purchased and attach them magnetically. Photo: SecretLab

After Secret Labs recently attached to the magnets on the Magnus desk, the Titan Evo has a replaceable magnetic armrest. In the future, you will be able to upgrade with more materials, including Technogel. There are more magnets! The pillows that come with each Titan Evo chair are magnetically attached to the chair. SecretLab emphasized that it is difficult to develop strong magnets that do not affect the softness of the pillow or to wear the chair over time.

The company offers Titan Evo in two new colors available in hybrid polyurethane (PU) leatherette material. Royal and Ash are blue and gray, respectively. SecretLab states that it has improved its materials and SoftWeave weaving technology to make it more durable. The PU leatherette claims to be 12 times more durable than standard PU leatherettes. It also claims to use a new weaving technique to bring a color gradient to what SecretLab calls SoftWeave Plus fabric, resulting in a 3.5x increase in strength.

