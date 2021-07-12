Search Atlas shows how Google results differ around the world





Google logo photo displayed on computer screen in Washington, DC in July 2019: Alastair Pike / AFP (Getty Images)

How do search engines like Google quantify, analyze, and rank information? What factors does it take into account, and how are they weighted? The algorithm that handles the query can be opaque, but the final result is clearly visible.

This is the idea behind Search Atlas, a new tool developed by scholars aimed at showing how Google displays search results when queries are entered in different locales around the world. An interface for Google search that returns 3 columns instead of 1 column of results selected from over 100 geographically localized versions of search engines around the world. So, for example, a search for Tiananmen Square may take precedence over the 1989 massacre of infamous protesters and instructions to tourists. In the United States, allegations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act may remove certain results. Alternatively, in France and Germany, certain Holocaust denial sites may be blocked from the results.

Wired reports that the creators of SearchAtlas first presented their results at the Designing Interactive Systems conference in June and remain in private beta, but have released papers and other preview material on the project’s website. I will. This tool has already produced interesting results. For example, if you use the Search Atlas to search for an image of God, you will see images of Christianity in the United States and Europe, Buddha statues in Asia, and Arabic letters in the Persian Gulf and North Africa.

In the UK and Singapore, a search for Tiananmen Square found images related to the slaughter, but a search for China (Google has been blocked since 2010) found a recent sunny square crowded with tourists. The image was found. Wired. The results of how to combat climate change emphasized Germany’s policy resolution, but island nations such as Mauritius and the Philippines are immediately disastrous threats, with rising sea levels threatening them disproportionately quickly. It seems that he received the result of emphasizing the nature.

Similarly, Wired wrote that questions about the war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, set in the country, found Facebook pages and blogs criticizing Western diplomatic pressure to exacerbate the conflict. Kenya or the United States has highlighted descriptive news coverage from sources such as the BBC and The New York Times.

G / O media may receive fees

Rodrigo Ochigame, PhD student in science, technology and society at MIT and creator of Search Atlas, aims to dispel the persistent notion that search engines like Google are information-neutral arbitrators. I told Wired.

Project co-creator Catherine Ye, Ph.D. in Computer Science. A student at Carnegie Mellon University and a researcher at a nonprofit organization at the Center for Arts, Design and Social Research, they ask search engines that people never ask people, and they happen to see Google results. He told Wired that it could change his life. How can I have an abortion? Near restaurants, voting methods, vaccination methods.

For example, Ye said Google’s results on the merger of Crimean showed results in Russia centered on its impact on the Russian Federation, Ukraine centered on the occupation, and the Netherlands centered on European Union sanctions against Russia. I tweeted.

These different results are not necessarily the result of the intent to curb information, but Google has localized the results to wire people in specific geographies, commercial interests, local laws, and Ochigame and Ye. Boundaries that create a factor partial perspective, such as what you say is information. Nevertheless, these perhaps non-political adjustments inevitably flow into politics. The difference in the results at Tiananmen Square seems to reflect the Chinese government’s desire to cover up the case, but a Google spokeswoman said a tourist-friendly image when search engines guessed the intention of the trip. I told Wired to display it. According to a spokeswoman, the difference in God’s search was due to the way the terms were translated into different languages.

According to researchers, the final results are based on Google’s assumptions about the world and are part of the reality influenced by the desire to maximize profits.

Even early case-based studies have already suggested that search engines systematically suppress some sites in favor of others, in line with economic benefits, the researchers say. I wrote in the paper. More recent studies claim that commercial search engines are deploying algorithms that enhance existing social structures, especially racist and sexist exposure, invisibility, and patterns of alienation. Therefore, it is important to reveal a partial perspective of the search engine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/search-atlas-shows-how-google-results-differ-around-the-1847274797 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos