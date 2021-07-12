Bioengineering Carbon Emitter Reduction at XTC Global Finals July 22 – TechCrunch





Bioengineering may quickly provide a compelling alternative to low carbon in industries where even the best methods produce significant emissions. Utilizing natural and engineering biological processes, Algiknit’s low carbon fiber, Orbillion’s cell culture premium meat, fuel recovered from waste emissions via LanzaTech, and their company leaders Extreme Participate in the Tech Challenge Global Finals stage. July 22.

We will co-sponsor this event all day with such a panel, with a pitch-off featuring a number of innovative startups with an angle of sustainability.

Use bioengineering to moderate panels to make a direct difference in carbon dioxide-intensive industries (textile, meat production, manufacturing).

Algiknit is a start-up company that procures raw materials for dough from kelp. It is an environmentally friendly alternative to textile crop monocultures and artificial materials such as acrylics. CEO Aaron Nesser enters this established industry and talks about the challenge of overcoming preconceptions about what algae-derived dough looks like (spoilers: just like any other dough).

Orbillion Bio is one of the new crops of alternative protein companies offering cell culture meat (don’t call it “lab” or “bat” cultivation), offsetting the incredibly wasteful livestock industry. .. But beyond growing steaks, there are plenty of regulatory and market barriers that CEO Patricia Bubner can talk about, and there are also technical challenges.

LanzaTech works with factories to capture emitted emissions and collect useful particles that would otherwise clutter the atmosphere and reuse them in the form of premium fuels. This is a delicate and complex process that needs to be a partnership, not just a mod. That’s why CEO Jennifer Holmgren talks about an approach that convinces the industry to work on the ground floor.

It should be a very interesting conversation. Focusing on July 22, we hear these sustainability-focused industry leaders and other industry leaders discuss how startup-level innovation can contribute to the fight against climate change. please. Plus, it’s free!

