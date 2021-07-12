



Which is your favorite? After arriving in the city of GoGo Discover Tyrannosaurus-rexes, it’s time to start meeting all the new monster visitors to Norwich.

Boasting a variety of designs and colours, this newspaper, located in venues throughout the city, provides the first proper look of a dinosaur.

GoGo Discover T-rex is offered in partnership with East Anglia Children’s Charity Break and Wild in Art. EDP ​​and Norwich Evening News are official media partners.

The trail continues until Saturday, September 11th.

Look at the dinosaurs depicted here in the new home across Norridge-and check each one when you visit it.

Then tweet the photo with the dinosaurs on Instagram @norwicheveningnews or @eastern_daily_press, or on @EveningNews or EDP24.

Eleanor Edge, Break’s corporate financing and project, said: This summer is full of Norwich dinosaurs to celebrate Diplodocus Dippy and another prehistoric visitor during the final stages of the tour at Norwich Cathedral.

Peter Marron, Break Corporate Financing Manager and Project Manager at GoGo Discover, added:

Donate online at https://break-charity.org/ or donate 3 by texting TREX to 70085. The cost of the text is 3, and there is one standard price message.

Doctor Saurus-Credit: Archant, created by Hillary Sanderson, sponsored by Contractors Only

Afternoon Tea Rex created by Chantry Place-sponsored Micrichardson-Credits: Arcant

snap! Created by Sophie Li-Rocchi, sponsored by Castle Quarter-Credit: Archant

Where is Rexy? Created by Ryan Newell. Sponsored by Riverside Entertainment-Credits: Archant

Created by Eyela the T.spex Beverley Gene Coraldean, provided by Coleman Opticians Hearing & Vision Center-Credit: Archant

Do you think they are Saurus? Creator Fiona Gowen Sponsored Lanpro-Credits: Archant

Automoto saurs created by Joanne Botterill sponsored by Wilco Fast-Fit-Credits: Archant

Tyra-Norvy-Saurus Created by Norwich School Sponsor: Norwich School-Credits: Archant

Sponsored by Lost Holmes, Aspiration Europe, created by Sally Adams-Credits: Archant

Sponsored by Norwich BID, Predeasaurus created by Martin Wall-Credits: Archant

B-Rex-Credits: Arcant, created by Beaston Group-sponsored Irona Clark

Sponsored by Hawker Cook Blinds & Shutters Created by Lisa Carcam-Credits: Arcant

T.Pot was created by Deven Bhurke and sponsored by the Brandbank Community Fund-Credits: Archant

The 60 million years created by Mikrichardson was sponsored by a friend of the Iceni Collective-Credit: Archant

Dino Hunter created by Sophie Li-Rocchi sponsored by First Eastern Counties Buss-Credits: Archant

Lava land created by Dipples-sponsored Hannah Nelson-Credit: Archant

Harukasaurus created by Hillary Sanderson, sponsored by Ashton’s Legal-Credit: Arcant

T-Rex Junkyard Market-Credits: Archant

Sponsored by Jarrold, Rex created by Sally Adams-Credits: Archant

Tigrasaurus Created by Tory Allen Sponsored by Chilled Driving Tution-Credits: Archant

