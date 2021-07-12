Indiana joins 36 states in proceedings against Google | Indiana





(Center Square) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he was joining the other three dozen Attorney Generals in a federal proceeding against Google.

Rokita said in a statement that a survey involving 37 state attorneys said Google was abusing market management in the digital economy through Google Play, an app store pre-installed on almost every Android device. It became clear. Google is blocking competition by blocking reasonable alternatives to downloading apps through contractual constraints, technical barriers, and deception.

In-app purchases via Google require the use of a proprietary payment processing service that charges a 30% fee.

This is yet another example of a major tech company that is harming Hoosiers through unfair practices, Rokita said. All businesses do have the right to pursue competitive advantage and maximize their interests, but they also comply with antitrust and consumer protection laws when pursuing these goals. is needed. Competition is an important part of our economy that protects consumers.

The lawsuits include Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missuri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico. New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Road Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

Rokita also said he began investigating censorship practices on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter in April. Former President Donald Trump filed a class action proceeding last week on the matter.

Support local journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs credible coverage, but good journalism isn’t free. Please contribute and support us.

help

As part of that, Google dismissed the proceedings in a statement as futile.

The lawsuit is not about helping a little man or protecting consumers, the company said. It’s about boosting a few major app developers who want the benefits of Google Play without paying.

Google also said that the changes plaintiffs are looking for risk raising the cost of small developers, hindering their ability to innovate and compete, and making apps across the Android ecosystem safer for consumers. Said to lower.

Through an antitrust proceeding filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Google, a federal judge in Washington said authorities had not provided sufficient evidence that the company was eligible for a monopoly.

Google is currently facing three other similar proceedings, including one filed by the Justice Department, and 14 states say the company dominates the mobile search market.

About 38 states have filed separate proceedings on the same issue, and 15 other states have filed proceedings over Google’s superiority in advertising technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://kokomoperspective.com/politics/indiana/indiana-joins-36-states-in-lawsuit-against-google/article_c68e0818-1023-5f1b-8c95-4793e4478825.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos