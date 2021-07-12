Last chance to be nominated for the 2021 Government Innovation Award-Washington Technology





Government Innovation Award

Troy K. Schneider’s Last Call for 2021 Innovation Nominations July 12, 2021

The deadline for 2021 Government Innovation Award nominations is approaching. Don’t miss this opportunity to spotlight outstanding government programs, industry partners and individual contributors. Please be sure to complete your submission by Thursday, July 15th, 11:59 pm EST.

There are three award categories to consider.

Nova. These are individual awards that recognize the phenomena of early careers whose leadership, innovation, and extra effort in all respects have had a powerful and positive impact. Industry innovator. These awards recognize companies that provide innovative technology solutions to government customers. Public sector innovation. The centerpiece of the Government Innovation Awards program, this category honors innovative technologies that are truly reforming government at the federal, state, or local level through specific projects or programs. Its potentially mission-critical impact can come from the new technology itself, or from innovative ways to leverage established technology to improve government capabilities.

So think about government-wide efforts that deserve the Government Innovation Award and submit those recommendations today!

About the author

Troy K. Schneider is the Editor-in-Chief of FCW and GCN and General Manager of Public Sector 360.

Prior to joining 1105 Media in 2012, Schneider was Director of Media & Technology at New America Foundations and before that was Managing Director of Electronic Publishing at Atlantic Media Company. Schneider, founding editor of NationalJournal.com, helped launch the political site PoliticsNow.com in the mid-1990s, working on early online activities for the Los Angeles Times and Newsday. He began his career in print journalism and has contributed to a wide range of publications, including The New York Times, The WashingtonPost.com, Slate, Politico, the National Journal, Government, and many other titles mentioned above.

Schneider graduated from Indiana University with a focus on journalism, business and religious studies.

For a previous article by Schneider, click here or contact him on Twitter: @troyschneider.

