You create a privacy-first service You are banned on Google





TL; DR:

Google and Microsoft have very opaque and unpredictable advertising moderation.

There is an informal policy that indirectly prohibits advertising for privacy-first services.

DuckDuckGo and StartPage.com use their respective platforms.

If you are banned (like me), it is very unlikely that the ban will be lifted and your chances of success are very low.

This topic is offensive, so there aren’t many jokes. It takes a lot of courage and calm to make a joke about your deadly wound when you are still bleeding badly.

Moderation to kill business

Recently, people suddenly took the courage to start talking about the poor moderation of the App Store and Google Play. Their apps were either banned or even unsold for no real reason. Months of work are wasted.

The rules are very general and have a lot of room for interpretation. Those applications are very selective. If you are banned, the reasons provided are very common and you cannot get the real details. You can pass the review many times with the same app, but suddenly nothing is banned. They can forbid you from using promotional texts that Apple uses on their own payment pages! Hell, they can ban designs added to the document as a perfect example!

I had a bit of a bitter experience, and found it to be more or less the same in advertising.

Google does a pretty good job of moderating ads. I can’t say that I saw a lot of content that was unacceptable to advertising. Nevertheless, there are many such cases.

Sex

Youtube has been caught many times to promote porn sites. It cannot be disabled with parental controls. There are naked people in the video, linking to real popular porn sites.

Drug

The darknet drug market also starred on Youtube. The ads were never obscured. The text describes things like relaxing and links to sites that sell stimulants and weeds. The site itself is banned by the government.

Rock’n Casino

Google allows advertising for highly suspicious businesses such as betting / casinos and forex / cfd-brokers.

On the other side of the spectrum, there’s a lot of talk about banning advertising accounts, even removing apps altogether from linked accounts. It’s all about absolutely legal and fair business. These stories are about destroying people’s lives, their hopes for a better life, and the competition across the market. People soon forget about these stores.

This is all just a few statistics until it happens to you.

My story

I make [safe] money. It helps you manage your finances. As you know, the usual things: costs, income, assets, balances, charts, etc. The main differences are end-to-end encryption and an open source code base. Yeah, much like Signal, but it’s about your money.

That sunny Sunday. I want to take off my clothes and sunbathe on the beach. Instead, I sit sweating at home and write this stupid post about a big evil company crushing my small business or killing it without a proper launch. ..

I provide privacy first service. Google doesn’t fit the description, and my customers don’t use it. We use alternative search engines such as DuckDuckGo and StartPage.com, which have much less tracking and data aggregation.

It turns out that they don’t have their own advertising system. DDG uses Microsoft’s advertising network and Google on StartPage.com. Ironically, if you want to create ads with a privacy-first search engine, why not sign up for Google?

I need an advertisement. Otherwise, no one knows anything about us. This is how the Internet works. You’ve been working for years to get a little organic traffic, or you just pay those giants to share it with you. It’s hard to imagine a modern business that doesn’t buy ads on search engines.

About prohibition

There was no dubious man.

There is one domain. One project. Incorporated transparently. Our source code is public and readable. User data is encrypted in the browser and sent in an unreadable format.

You have passed the certification, provided the documentation, and are ready to access your Google or Microsoft office directly.

But they don’t need this. There was nothing, a small invisible number on their balance sheet. Therefore, they can ban us without providing good reason or the right to defense.

I registered for Google Ads and created one ad. There is nothing interesting there. It uses very simple and transparent messages to target some of the popular OSS alternatives (GnuCash, KMyMoney, etc.).

It was like this.

It leads to our site. The account was banned after 200 ad impressions. Reasons for unacceptable business practices. There is no further explanation. Of course, none of the list of examples fits our description. We do not impersonate other brands, offer fictitious businesses, or offer services that could endanger your health, life or safety. It does not imitate other apps. There are no regulatory warnings, settlements, or judgments.

That must be the mistake I thought. I filed a complaint, went to Microsoft Ads, and signed up there. They banned me when I tried to add a payment method. same day. Without saying any reason. I talked to their technical support. A polite person named Rico said the problem would be resolved soon. Please submit a form explaining your relationship with your domain and whether you have a company.

Google rejects my complaint on the same day. We have confirmed that your account violates our Google Ads policy. They won’t give you the details. I file another more elaborate appeal that was rejected. I will file yet another complaint and provide more detailed information that they have stopped answering me at all.

Microsoft didn’t answer at all. After two weeks of silence, I contacted them myself and the agent tried to be kind, but the phrase understands your feelings, but worries that you may have been banned from life. doing.

I have some friends who work in the advertising departments of Microsoft and Google. I listened to their opinions and got some recommendations:

Remove the mention of cryptocurrencies that they all told me. They stated an implicit company policy that they cannot promote everything loosely related to cryptocurrencies until it is big enough. Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi. I also remove the mention of encryption. This is also a general recommendation. No one gave me any details about it, they just told the company they were afraid of things like ad encryption services There are some possible compliance issues, certifications, etc. .. It’s easier to ban it. Don’t use the debt escape header as you look like a gambling scam. It reminded me of when Apple nagged me about translating my app, which was never supposed to target an English-speaking audience. If you use our platform, please adhere to our vision of your text. There were also two fun recommendations for getting this header from a competitor advertising on Google. Add social proof from a fictitious customer, and even if you don’t have a cookie banner.

None of my friends told me the specific reason why I was banned. That’s mainly because they don’t understand their own rules. They are not detailed or stable and work in a way that moderators feel or can be arranged by an account manager.

This has caused a lot of pain for many people. Most online ads are managed by four players: Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft. Judging by the fact that Microsoft banned me before telling me which site I plan to promote, they are actively exchanging information that appears to be fraudsters. If any of their systems mistakenly accuse you of being a scam, you can say goodbye! In your fantasy about a successful business. There is no opportunity to change this decision. At the very least, this was from a Microsoft support agent.

Conclusion?

There is no bad intention here. No one personally targets me, and no one even cares about me. Probably a constant error in the process coming from a good place, but not good for me. No one fixes this error.

It’s very frustrating to have an informal policy for privacy-first services. It’s hard to understand how to allow casino ads, but either selectively ban services that use cryptocurrencies or allow payments in cryptocurrencies (because Tesla is selectively allowed). ).

It’s even more depressing that the process itself is so vague and unpredictable that it can somehow succeed or destroy your business. There aren’t many of these stories, even about us. Either buy a new domain and use a VPN to expect all the gods that will never be banned, or just die. There are no other options.

I’m going to the beach now before the sun goes down. Think about what to do next tomorrow.

Tell us your story about unjustified bans: entire app, individual updates, advertising accounts, or individual ads. Those cases you know, you just wanted to end it all. And even more so if you do something with cryptocurrencies or cryptocurrencies.

