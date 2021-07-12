Can a candidate with a tech industry background confuse the status quo of the Pentagon acquisition shop?





Washington then Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis asked Mike Brown a question before taking over the outreach division of the Pentagon’s Silicon Valley. What can help you develop your army’s capabilities?

It was created in 2015 to solve the defense innovation unit, which arose from concerns about increasing threats from China and Russia and the need to enjoy the benefits of innovative technologies that traditional primes could not offer. I have a question.

I thought: It’s a terribly painstaking task, Brown said in a December 2020 interview with Defense News.

With President Joe Biden nominated for the Pentagon’s top arms buyer, Brown faces the same challenge on a much larger scale than DIU’s $ 67 million R & D budget. He is ready to gain over $ 400 billion in authority on acquisition and maintenance spending. In doing so, he has an existential obligation to bring in the latest technology from the first contractors of artificial intelligence, weapons software, and hypersonic technology to compete with China. And he will need to reform the means of purchasing power that prevents non-traditional contractors from working with agencies.

This means navigating a budget planned many years ago. While it’s too late for capital-hungry startups to emerge, it redefines the tedious competitive process of supporting megacorporations without alienating Prime.

Although small, Brown makes these changes in the DIU and keeps Mattis’s comments in mind as he selects projects and makes changes. Under Browns’ instructions, DIU has reduced the time between closing the solicitation and signing the contract, while initiating prototyping using other trading authorities. In doing so, DIU has connected services and fighter commands with innovative companies that offer technologies such as predictive maintenance, automated cybersecurity, and small drones.

DIU increased industry response to proposals by 50% last year and moved 11 prototyping projects to Pentagon partners in 2020, including AI-enabled aviation threat response tools that moved to North American Aerospace Defense Command. .. This is an increase from four in 2018. command. Every year, the number of projects is increasing, with more than half of the winners being classified as non-traditional vendors and 34% being classified as first-time vendors.

The promotion of Browns’ DIU to DoD’s major acquisition office with industry background will be the next logical step to improve the leading technology purchasing department, chief strategy officer of defense technology firm Anduril Industries. Chris Brose says.

This should be a general mess. The DIU was important in sowing many promising features in that regard, but it needed to be scaled up, Brose said. If confirmed in the Senate, urgent and rapid technological expansion should be the focus of Browns. If you don’t do this, you’ll be late and overtaken.

At the time of the press, the Senate Military Commission did not schedule a confirmation hearing.

As Director of Acquisition Technology Logistics, Brown will oppose a huge bureaucracy that has made minimal progress to accept the latest technology producers, despite recognizing the shortage since the 1980s. .. And his portfolio will be filled with potential obstacles: problematic acquisition programs, supply chains with cybersecurity concerns, slow budget cycles, and mysterious purchasing processes.

Brose said it will now open the door to the urgency people want throughout the enterprise.

Non-traditional start in the industry

Brown does not have a broad background in the national security and defense industries, like senior Pentagon officials. He completed his two-year term as CEO of cybersecurity software giant Symantec and joined the government in 2016 after a career in the technology sector.

As the Pentagon shifts its focus to the digital war, he understands the requirements of small, innovative businesses and governments and is in a position to reform the process of delaying the Pentagon’s access to competitive technology. ..

Ellen Rhode, Director of Logistics Department during the Trump administration, said that someone with industry experience was inside the government, understood the government’s requirements, requirements and needs, and understood the environment in which the industry operates. He said it was very valuable to be there. I think Mike’s operational experience and know-how will be very useful to him, very useful to the Department of Defense, and very useful to the administration.

The Lord’s comment was interviewed that Brown is well-qualified and understands the need for the Pentagon bureaucracy to abandon the status quo and make big bets on future-defining technology to compete with China. It reflects the consensus among the experts. Brown declined to interview the story.

One of the major markets for DIU to offer solutions to compete with Chinese-made suppliers was small drones. After Congress banned federal agencies from buying foreign-made small drones due to security concerns, DIU partnered with the Army to develop small reconnaissance drones, eventually five safe drones across the federal government. Made available.

Massachusetts Joint Base Cape Cod-Members of Massachusetts Guard Command will receive a demonstration of the use of commercial quadcopters from the Defense Innovation Unit during Operation Patriot Crucible in August 2019. Gaitan) (Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry / Massachusetts National Guard Pub)

Many of his roles were to make connections [and] Mark Lewis, Secretary-General of the National Defense Industrial Association’s Institute for Emerging Technology and former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the office that oversees the DIU, said the right industry partner was the right Pentagon. I said that I would connect to the part. .. That skill set will be absolutely important in his role in A & S.

However, Browns’ nomination is uncertain after Defense One reported in April that Pentagon inspectors were investigating complaints accusing Browns of bypassing federal employment law and selecting employees. Faced with sex. The complaint from the former Chief Financial Officer of DIU claimed that some applicants received special treatment. At the time of the press, the Inspector General had not publicly announced Brown’s investigation.

The Senate has not acted on Browns’ nomination since arriving from the President on April 12. This is a significant delay due to the observer’s allegations. Browns nominations appear to be frozen: The Senate has identified several other Pentagon candidates.

This is a very standard situation for allegations and investigations, said Arnold Punaro, a former SASC staff director and current chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association. Over the years, whenever such a situation arises, the Commission waits for them to get a final decision from the government, whether they are active military civilians. … they took no action on those who received the ongoing review, with a 99.9% chance that it was just cleared, and I think it’s the case with Mike Brown.

Mr Punaro said he was bullish on the possibility of Browns’ confirmation and that Browns’ career made him perfectly fit for work. Still, this claim is an open issue, and even if the issue is resolved quickly, it is unclear how quickly the Senate can push Brown into a crowded agenda.

Once confirmed, Browns could shape the approach to A & S’s work by understanding the threat posed by China’s technological advances. At DIU, he co-authored an amazing 2018 study detailing how China joined the US venture capital ecosystem to access innovative technologies. The report shows future features that China considers important, especially AI, robotics, self-driving cars, augmented reality and virtual reality. He writes that what is at stake for the United States is not only losing the advantage of the underlying technology, but also the next generation of applications and products that the underlying technology enables.

To compete with China, the Pentagon needs to connect with US companies that are innovating in these areas to foster a market environment that expands the defense industry base, Brown said. We need to think about how we work in their world, rather than letting them obey our world. In a December interview, Brown said that asking companies to comply with our way of working gives us prime numbers. We need more features than these companies can offer.

Experts expect Brown to be an effective communicator since his time at DIU, as he has grasped the hurdles of acquiring small businesses. Brown understands what these barriers are for these types of businesses and derives from coming from DIU. Frankly, his commercial background shows a great deal of positive attitude towards that position. .. Visiting researcher at the Bush administration and the American Enterprise Institute.

R & D and risk-taking to compete with China

Brown will play a role in shaping the Pentagon’s way of countering China’s approach to technological development called civil-military relations.

He expressed concern that the Chinese government’s strategy to break the barrier between private research and its defense sector would bring an unfair advantage. But he acknowledged that this approach has lessons for the United States, including long-term strategic planning, investment in science and technology, and a close relationship between industry and the military.

In a previous interview, Brown said that basically we need to deal with this by providing incentives rather than flats. I don’t want that system, but we both understand that there are probably some benefits to doing things faster.

One of China’s priorities is semiconductors. This is what Brown calls one of his favorite technologies and could be prioritized after the Lord has begun efforts to bring microchip manufacturing back to the United States. Microelectronics supply chains traverse the world and pose security threats, but the Pentagon needs chips. It supports almost all military technologies, from AI to satellites to F-35 jets.

During the pandemic, DIU published a report on the vulnerability of the space industry infrastructure. If confirmed, he probably foresaw his priorities.

We need to identify a vendor base that is not protected by the government. [Chinas],is [protected], Brown said in an interview last year.we have [to have] If we want to profit, it’s very vibrant … from all the innovations that happen, and obviously from the lower costs that come from those seeking commercial opportunities.

During his tenure at Lords, the Pentagon began restricting software acquisitions to expedite purchases. She said Brown had to choose two or three Pathfinder projects and build existing work to create a flexible acquisition process.

The division needs to transform its acquisitions, but Brown says the industry must reform its culture. In a 2020 treatise at the Brookings Institution, he said the industry focused short-term on quarterly results rather than long-term R & D, and American competition in areas such as AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors. I write that power will be impaired.

Breaking down the barriers that prevent the Pentagon and new tech companies from doing business is a decisive tenant of the future US military advantage.

This is the only biggest problem we have to face. For over 30 years, Brose said he has built a defense company that is largely unaffected by the turmoil. It must be able to cause massive confusion.

Aaron Mefta and Joe Gould contributed to this report.

Andrew Eversden covers all C4ISRNET defense technologies. He previously reported on Federal Times and Fifth Domain’s Federal IT and Cybersecurity and worked as a Congressional Reporting Fellow on Texas Tribune. He was also a Washington intern at Durango Herald. Andrew is a graduate of American University.

