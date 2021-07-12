The moment a Florida woman, 23, was arrested for spitting on passengers after refusing to wear a mask on an airplane





23-year-old Adelaide Schrowan was charged with resisting police officers, trespassing, and disrupting aircraft operations.

The camera captured the moment when a Florida woman refused to wear a mask, spit on other passengers, was arrested, and was forced to stop Delta’s flight.

Mobile phone footage shows the moment when 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowan was escorted from a plane at Florida Southwest International Airport on July 7, and the captain ordered her to get off the plane.

The airline crew said Schlowan was confused as the plane sat at the gate, refused to wear a mask, quarreled with flight attendants and spit on other passengers, according to KKTV.com. ..

Passengers recorded interactions between Schrowag and two uniformed police officers. They said they would ask her to wear the mask again before detaining her.

When Shrowan was taken off the plane, he could hear police complaining that he “does not respect my human rights.”

Emotional Schrowag claims that airport officials have told her she needs to wear a mask

Airport staff tired of Schrowag escorting her from the plane

She recorded going back and forth with the officer who told her she wouldn’t obey when she asked. What am I doing that makes you feel that you have the right to put your hand on me? “”

“Why can you help me understand as a living person?” She emotionally asks the police. “Am I asking seriously as a person?”

One of the police officers, who appears to lack patience, gives her 23-year-old a final warning.

“This is what’s happening, I was going to take the plane off the plane, I was going to take you off the plane,” he says.

She claims it will happen already, and another police officer tells her that it won’t happen if she gladly gets off the plane.

The airline crew said Shrowan was destructive, refused to wear the mask, talked to the flight attendants and spit on other passengers.

Adelaide Schrowan, 23, (pictured) was escorted by a Delta plane at Southwest Florida International Airport when the captain ordered her to drop off the plane.

Shrowan isn’t upset, other police officers you’ll go to jail as soon as they get off the plane, it’s as easy as that, “he tells her.

“Do you know how threatening the system is?” She desperately asks.

“Yes,” the police officer replies.

“It’s not cool, I want to trust you, do you want to trust me? It’s not healing,” she says.

She went on to say that police officers would not be arrested if they got off the plane, and that police officers should “respect it.”

The cop tells her, “We try not to arrest you,” she replies, “You don’t respect my human rights,” and the cop grabs her arm and heads for the exit.Move

The Transportation Security Administration requires all passengers to wear masks on board until September 2021.

“TSA is intended to help all airport operators, aircraft operators, foreign aircraft carriers, and water transport owners and operators prevent further spread of COVID-19 and promote healthy and safe travel for all workers. And we demand that passengers be sure to wear face masks indoors.

Republican Senator Rand Paul recently promised to introduce a law abolishing the federal mask obligations on planes that have been hit by various reactions.

According to KKTV.com, Schrowang, who was charged with resistance to police officers, trespassing, and obstructing aircraft operations, was transferred to prison and continued to be confused during the booking process.

