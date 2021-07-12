My 5 favorite SGDQ2021 speedruns stop the blues after GDQ





Summer Games Done Quick 2021 ended on the weekend. It’s always a bit disappointing to see these GDQ marathons end, but it gives us all a chance to catch up with the runs that we may have missed during the event. It was live. With over 150 speedruns running during the SGDQ 2021, it can be difficult to know where to start, so here are five great speedruns from the SGDQ 2021.

Went to golf

For many, one of the surprises of the SGDQ 2021 was Ghosn Golf, run by Tediras, with commentary from Jeff. In 3D. The name Gone Golfing suggests that it’s one of the dozens of golf games available on Steam, but it actually features spooky opponents and some spooky golf-themed puzzles. It is a survival horror game. Tediras and Jeff play it all the time, making it one of the most entertaining runs throughout the event.

Pokemon Black and White Lace

Racing at the Games Done Quick event can be a biased event. After all, these are competitions between speed runners, so often only one mistake is needed to give one runner a lead throughout the race. But that wasn’t the case in the Pokemon Black and White race between Pulse Effects and Swiftalu. It was a much closer and more competitive showdown. Before SGDQ 2021 started, I said this race would be a race to be set aside for a while, and it turned out that the prediction was right for the money.

Sonic Adventure 2: Battle

Sonic Adventure 2: I’ve seen Battle Speedrun many times in the past GDQ, so there’s nothing special about it. However, the special thing about this is its runner, Dage4. This runner can easily show you almost any dangerous time-saving tricks in progress. Even Dage4 commentators are stunned by the tricks he can pull off during speedruns. If you’re looking to be amazed by your technical skills, it’s definitely worth noting.

Halo 2

Like Sonic Adventure 2: Battle, Halo 2 is a speedrun I’ve seen many times in GDQ in the past. This arbitrary% run is filled with glitches. In particular, a glitch called “ownership of any unit” allows runners’ monopolis to glitch on NPCs, enemies, and vehicle bodies. This is a completely broken run and is mostly very interesting thanks to Monopoli’s excellent commentary.

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

The final episode of the event, Nintendo’s Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, has always had some hype. Even without it, it’s a great run full of technical skills, and the commentary from Spike Vegeta and J Hobz (two faces very familiar to those who regularly watch Games Done Quick) is top notch. did. The fact that it ended what was mostly a great marathon is the icing on the cake.

How to see all the runs from Summer Games Done Quick 2021

The five runs listed here are really just the tip of the iceberg. GDQ has already uploaded each run from SGDQ2021 to the YouTube channel, so if you’re having a hard time picking a jump-off point, start from the beginning and go from there to the end of the marathon. What was your favorite run from SGDQ 2021? Go to the comments section and let us know!

