This may be the first example of actually seeing Google’s Pixel 6 Pro





Google couldn’t keep the Pixel smartphone secret. Everything you need to know about unreleased phones leaks months before they go on sale. There was also an early review of the unpublished Pixel smartphone. Google tried to anticipate the leak by checking the Pixel 4’s signature feature months earlier than planned a few years ago. The leak was easy to spot, so it only made things the worst. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the new Google smartphones of the year. Pixel 6 leaks are less frequent, but so far some leaks have occurred. The situation may change as we approach October. I already have the first real photo of Pixel6 Pro.

Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro is finally back in stock … at the lowest price since Prime Day!List Price: $ 249.00 Price: $ 197.00 Discount: $ 52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro designs were leaked a few months ago. Some leakers have posted similar renderings online that feature the same design. Google has devised a radical redesign of the Pixel series, which shouts “flagship.” The Pixel 5 was a disappointment in the midrange last year. But Google is changing it with a brand new design and lots of exciting high-end specs.

Let’s take a look at what looks like the first real photo of the Pixel 6 Pro after the Pixel 6 spec of two new Google devices leaked last week.

Pixel 6 Pro prototype

The device in the image below seems to be the more powerful Pixel 6 model, the Pixel 6 Pro. The phone looks exactly like the proposed rendering. On the front is a large perforated display. The edges of the screen are curved and the smartphone seems to be running Android 12 Beta. (The clock widget provides the operating system.)

On the back, it has the same two-tone design as the previous Pixel. Pixel 6 smartphones feature large camera bumps that occupy the entire width of the device. Some of them look like three camera lenses, a large flash, and another sensor. One of the lenses should be a periscope telephoto camera, a square camera. We’re considering the first few of Google, assuming the Pixel 6 Pro leak is real.

The Pixel 6 Pro may be the first Google smartphone with a triple-lens camera on the back. It will also be the first Pixel smartphone with a periscope lens.

Wireless charging is included in the card, as the back panel of the phone may be made of glass. Also, there is no fingerprint sensor on the back, so it must be embedded under the display.

Is it real?

There is also a Google logo and model number on the back of the phone. However, none of the above guarantees that you have confirmed the actual Pixel 6 Pro prototype.

You may be watching a knockoff. Or it could be a dummy Pixel 6 version. It is unknown where the photo was taken and who accessed this prototype. Speaking of prototypes, this Pixel 6 Pro claim has no doubt of the markings you would expect to see in a test unit.

Google will probably announce the next generation Pixel 6 smartphone in early October. Until then, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to leak more. This includes the actual image using the handset.

If you have today’s Top Deal Nintendo Switch, you need to win this incredible Amazon Deal!List Price: $ 54.98 Price: $ 46.98 Savings: $ 8.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/this-might-be-our-first-look-at-a-real-life-pixel-6-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos