According to FCC filings, Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports S PenPro.





After a lot of bullying, it seems that Samsung’s foldable is finally trying to get support for the S Pen Stylus. Samsung released the FCC filing of S Pen Pro, a larger version of the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity announced in January, and one document (PDF) is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an unreleased stylus in the future. Is probably the next device in the ZFold lineup).

Also, although there is no release date, it seems to support not only the Z Fold 3 stylus scheduled to be released this year, but also the S21 Ultra, Note 20 lineup and so on. A complete list of devices supported by S Pen Pro can be found in this image from the filing.

A list of devices supported by S Pen Pro. Image: FCC

Spen Pro’s support for Z Fold 3 isn’t a big surprise that the company has for some time suggested something like foldable S Pen support. At last year’s Unpacked event, Samsung’s president of Mobile TM Roh said in a Q & A that he was pleased to hear that people wanted the S Pen to work with Fold. In a December blog, the company said it was trying to bring some of Galaxy Notes’ most beloved features to other devices. This seems to be a wink to the stylus support, which is one of the features of the Note line. And in January, President Roh became even clearer, saying the company plans to expand the S-Pen experience to additional device categories in the future.

A detailed leak has already shown an unreleased phone with a stylus. Rendering shared by renowned leaker Evan Blass shows what looks like a Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a new Fold Edition S pen next to it. Perhaps the Z Fold 3 comes with a Fold Edition stylus, and the S Pen Pro is sold separately.

When an FCC document is published, it may indicate that the product may be published shortly after it is published. In this case, Samsung has hosted a summer Unpacked event in early August for the past few years, so the official announcement of the S Pen will soon make sense. Blass has also already stated that this year’s event is scheduled for August 11, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, two new Galaxy Watches, and a new Galaxy Bad.

Thank you for the tip, Bencatesh!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/12/22574173/galaxy-z-fold-3-s-pen-pro-support-fcc-filing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos