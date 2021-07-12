In the pandemic game boom, Google expands ad targeting for mobile games





After a surge in interest in mobile games during the pandemic, game developers and marketers have focused on targeting gamers with advertising based on their level of engagement. To this end, Google today introduced a new way to target gamers who are actually involved in branded content.

At the annual Google for Games Developer Summit, Technology Giants will bring apps to players who are more likely to use ads, while developers will maximize their advertising spend and marketers will reach more gamers. Announcing a new way to reach.

Google is affiliated with AdMob. AdMob works with game developers to monetize game apps with in-app advertising and introduce a new feature called tROAS. New features allow developers to find users who are more likely to use in-app advertising through machine learning and bid more or less depending on their potential. This option is an additional component of Google’s standard tROAS bidding program, tCPA, a target cost for actions that previously focused only on users who are likely to make in-app purchases. Without these features, Google says it can be difficult to understand and optimize in-app ad engagement because it can fragment data and make it difficult to measure. This feature is currently in closed beta and is only available to developers using the AdMob platform.

The new targeting feature represents the desire of marketers to reach more gamers, regardless of where they buy. This has become even more noticeable over the past year as players are interested in new games due to the pandemic. Interest in the game doesn’t seem to diminish. In the first quarter of 2021, consumers spent $ 1.7 billion a week on mobile games, up 40% from before the pandemic, according to the latest reports from mobile data and analytics firm App Annie and market research firm IDC. In addition, mobile game downloads increased by 30%. A player who downloads over 1 billion games a week on iOS and Google Play.

Google positions the new features as a better return on investment. How David Mitby, Product Management Director of App Ads at Google, and Chris Luhur, Marketing Leader of Google for Games and AdMobat Google, used it by South Korea-based puzzle game studio BitMango, one of the first beta testers of tROAS. I will point out. itto promotes the block! Triangle puzzle. When the studio set up A / B testing for two sets of campaigns, one used tCPA and the other for tROAS for advertising revenue, but the tROAS campaign was 44% cost-effective. It was high, and we found that the user retention rate increased by 21%. ..

