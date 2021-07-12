36 states sue Google on aggressive terms as Big Tech continues to focus





There has been a wave of antitrust proceedings this summer, and a bill targeting Big Tech has been proposed, with no signs of a slowdown. Just last week, 36 states and the District of Columbia sued Google for monopolizing the distribution of apps on mobile devices running Google-owned Android operating systems and blocking competition in several ways. This will require the developer to distribute the app via the Google Play store, and Google will charge a 15-30% fee. The impact of this bipartisan proceeding can be enormous. In particular, it targets Google or Alphabet directly, rather than Apple, which uses similar practices in the App Store. But are these claims really beneficial?

As an industry analyst, I believe it is important to consider these issues in terms of how they can help both public and technological progress. After all, antitrust law aims to protect consumers from monopolies that can overtake the market, push up prices and curb entry into new competitive products. The antitrust bill currently under discussion in the Senate is completely separate from this recent submission to Google, but a collaborative effort between regulators and lawmakers to pursue legal action against Big Tech. is increasing. As already documented, I think the latest wave of antitrust bills lacks the teeth to improve the consumer experience and the industry as a whole. However, the recent proceedings against Alphabet have some benefits, and while the target here is the Googles Play store, it could have a significant impact on Apple.

Why Google instead of Apple?

We can see that recent antitrust bills have put a lot of energy into targeting platform companies. Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google, etc. are at the top of the list. Legal reform efforts tend to focus on areas where a single platform tends to have almost complete control over access to the platform and pricing of that access.

In the mobile space, Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS dominate almost all domestic and global markets. The Google Play Store is more open and costs the same as or less than the Apple App Store.

Last year I continue to wonder why this is the fourth antitrust case targeting Google. Perhaps it’s an easier target, as Alphabet is already fighting for search and advertising practices? In the court system, priority is everything, so if these 36 state attorney generals can prove anti-competitive behavior, I don’t think so, but Apple will have to step lightly. Especially in things like Spotify and Epic Games, their close ecosystem control and pricing practices are already in the limelight. If this domino collapses, it could set a new precedent that would allow lawmakers to chase Apple and other big tech companies.

Suspicion of Samsung acquisition.

Samsung Electronics Co., one of the world leaders in the manufacture and sale of Android-based smartphones. It was also included in a lawsuit over Google’s attempt to acquire. Samsung’s app ecosystem is built around the Galaxy app store, which competes with Google Play. The proceedings suggest that Google has proposed to indemnify Samsung if it renounces its direct commercial relationship with in-app distribution with consumers and developers.

In my opinion, Samsung-related claims are worse than anti-competitive claims about Android pricing and in-app payment methods.

But legislators don’t fully understand it.

I don’t think many of these bills and proceedings will bear fruit, but I think their attempts to come up with some new bills, such as the end of platform antitrust law and platform antitrust law, come from a good place. I believe. They want to protect the interests of consumers. They want to make sure that users aren’t being used, such as when it comes to extracting third-party data. We also want to make sure that consumers are not forced to supply certain products based on the platform they own. .. Still, the current bill doesn’t do anything about them.

For one thing, even their names are misleading. In a bill like the Platform Monopoly Act, I think there was actually a monopoly on the market. Still, the bill focuses on multiple companies with a stock valuation of over $ 600 billion. Not a monopoly. Second, the way they’re written doesn’t prevent companies like Amazon from giving preferential treatment to their products or Google from giving preferential treatment to their apps. And to be honest, I don’t know why they should. In 2020, Google’s parent company Alphabet became the fourth US company to reach a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion. Again, it’s not a platform job to support our competitors. If your competitors want to sell only their products, we welcome you to launch your own platform in the free market.

What seems to be lacking in all these efforts to regulate Big Tech is the balance between rewarding innovation and punishing anti-competitive behavior. More specifically, how innovative companies can benefit from investing in R & D and developing market-adopted solutions, but by making the barriers to entry too large and intentionally competing. You can’t overwhelm your market power by harming your market or by attracting new entrants to the market and eliminating competition. ?? It’s a delicate balance, but worse, it’s not just based on intent, but on the assumption of intent, it’s a balance that must be reached through law that requires the burden of proof.

Consumers are not stupid.

Most of us know that when you buy an Android smartphone, you get stuck downloading apps from the Android store or visiting individual software developer sites to download apps one by one. Most of us choose to use the Play Store simply because it’s convenient. Pay for convenience. So do the developers. They know that putting their app in the app store will result in more downloads and profits than marketing the app yourself. This applies to all types of platforms, from search to e-commerce. Think about how easier it is to reach your target market or launch a successful online store than it was 10 or 20 years ago. What is its value to small business owners and app developers? It certainly shouldn’t be free. If we choose to join the system, the system will continue to roll over how the free market works.

Advances in Google and Big Tech.

Now, do you say that Big Tech has no problems? Perhaps companies like Apple and Google are trying to do as much as they can in as many markets as possible to maintain relevance and market share. of course not. These are what happens in the free market. However, the fact that a company has been so successful that it makes it difficult to compete is not evidence that it intentionally makes it impossible for other players to jump into the game. These bills and proceedings are about to lose traction for me.

Indeed, what society needs to consider is whether technology, especially accessibility, is a right, not a desire. If so, it may be time to consider whether certain aspects of the technology, such as search platforms and app libraries, need to be managed as public entities rather than private entities. If so, it may be time to remove certain aspects of technology from the private sphere. This may sound like a good idea conceptually, but in reality I believe that the technology and innovation needed to maintain and expand these ecosystems can be handled by the public sector. It’s not a thing, so it’s unsustainable.

After all, the real question that lawmakers and regulators need to ask is whether the company in question here, in this case the Alphabet, is trying to make a monopoly. Or can we not live without them because the services they provide are so closely related to human experience? So can we work to amend antitrust laws and regulatory practices to meet our social thirst for a seamless platform that promotes competition and provides a great experience? Now we need to focus on antitrust changes to control Big Tech. Otherwise, while we may punish consumers and protect competition, we may be curbing innovation, which is certainly not a good result.

