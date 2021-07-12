Alamos Gold (AGI) extends gold mineralization under Young-Davidson’s mineral reserves and resources, including crossing higher grades at hanging walls and footwalls





Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI) (Alamos or the Company) today reported on the results of an ongoing underground exploration and drilling program at Young-Davidson.

Gold mineralization was 150 meters (m) below the existing estimated mineral resource (YMEX21-8960-021). This contributed to the increase in estimated mineral resources in the year-end renewal, following a 220 m extension of gold mining activity in 2020. The new highlights are: 5.32 g / t Au (3.35 g / t cut) (YMEX20-8960) over 39.20 m (34.57 m true width) including 21.96 g / t Au (9.78 g / t cut) over 6.20 m (5.47 m true width) -008) 1; 5.42 g / t Au, 12.75 m (11.25 m true width) or more, 32.30 g / t Au, 0.65 m (0.57 m true width) or more (YMEX21-8960-016); and 4.36 g / t Au 9.00 m or more (YMEX21-8960-021). High-grade mineralization intersected at the 200 m outer suspension wall (YMEX20-8960-014) of syenite and the bottom wall of the deposit. (YMEX20-8960-011) Emphasizes the possibility of exploration near important mines outside known ore bodies. The new highlights are: 5.79 g / t Au over 13.70 m including 24.14 g / t Au over 1.85 m (YMEX20-8960-014). And 8.32 g / tAu exceeds 6.30 m (true width of 3.84 m) and 22.50 g / t Au exceeds 1.20 m (true width of 0.73 m) (YMEX20-8960-011) 1.

Note: The drill hole composite spacing reported as a cut includes high quality samples cut to 25 g / t Au. All compound intervals are reported as core length unless the true width has been determined.

1 A drill hole completed in 2020 and included in Young-Davidson’s mineral reserves and mineral resources at the end of 2020.

Due to improved access from lower mines, we have begun testing the potential under existing deposits that remain open to the depths and west. Early results are very promising, extending similar styles of gold mining under the mineral reserves and resources in diorite hosting existing ore bodies. High-grade mineralization also intersected in both the outer suspension and bottom wall structures of syenite. Both show great potential for adding mineral reserves and resources at potentially higher grades within adjacent structures under existing deposits, said President and CEO John A. McCluskey. Says.

2021 Exploration and Drilling Program Young-Davidson Mine

A total budget of $ 7 million has been allocated for the 2021 Young-Davidson expedition. This is the first important exploration program at Young-Davidson since 2011 and has focused on completing the lower expansion of the mine for the past few years. Young-Davidson had a large existing mineral reserves base with reserves of about 14 years at the end of 2020. In addition, the new lower mining infrastructure will improve access to underground to deep drilling.

The 2021 program includes 13,000 m underground exploration drilling and 560 m underground exploration development to establish an drilling platform at the 9220 level. The focus of the Underground Exploration and Drilling Program is to expand mineral reserves and resources in five target areas identified near existing underground infrastructure. In addition, a 7,500 m surface excavation is planned for late 2021 to test targets near the surface near Young-Davidson and several regional targets throughout the property.

Underground exploration drilling is carried out from drill bays located in the 8990 and 8960 level lower mining infrastructure. In 2020, a total of nine holes (6,513 m) were completed (from 8990 and 8960 levels). In 2021, three (and one ongoing) underground exploration halls totaling 3,182 m from the 8960 level were completed. The second underground exploration drill is also testing exploration targets in the eastern part of the mine from the 9470 and 9590 levels. As of June 30, a total of 3,762 m of underground exploration holes have been completed.

New highlight intercepts from the 8960 level drilling are in Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2 at the end of this news release.

Underground exploration excavation

The current program targets the plunge and expansion of gold mining in the Young-Davidson diorite, which hosts most of the mineral reserves and resources.

Since the start of underground exploration and excavation in 2020, the program has succeeded in expanding the mineralization of syenite-hosted gold by 220 m from previous mineral resources (end of 2019), increasing estimated mineral resources annually. Increased to 200,000 oz-Mineral reserves and resource renewal at the end of 2020. The 2021 exploration drilling further expanded the mineralization of gold hosted by syenite further 150 m below existing mineral resources and reserves (YMEX21-8960-021).

High-grade gold mineralization also intersected both in the ultramafic-mafic stratigraphy of suspended walls and in bottom wall sediments. Further drilling is completed to assess the shape and continuity of the mineralized structure. These first exploration results outside the Young-Davidson syenite highlight the potential for exploration near important mines in Young-Davidson.

Drill hole YMEX 20-8960-008 is 5.32 g / t Au (3.35 m) over 39.20 m (34.57 m true width) including 21.96 g / t Au (9.78 g / t cut) over 6.20 m (5.47 m true width). Crossed with g / t cut). Diorite Iwanai. Syenite remains open to the northwest and southeast, with down dips, within a 90 m gap above this intersection, below the mineral reserves and mineral resources above.

Drillhole YMEX 20-8960-014 crossed the limits of previous drilling and intersected a high-grade structure 200 m south of syenite wall contact within the ultramafic-mafic facies. This structure returned 5.79 g / t over 13.70 m including 24.14 g / t Au over 1.85 m.

Drill hole YMEX21-8960-016 intersected 5.42 g / tAu over 12.75 m (11.25 m true width) including 32.30 g / tAu over 0.65 m (0.57 m true width) in diorite. Mineralization within diorite remains open and declining in this region of the southeast.

The drill hole YMEX 20-8960-011 crossed 8.32 g / t Au over 6.30 m (3.84 m true width). This includes 22.5 g / t, which is a shear band developed in the bottom wall sediments, exceeding 1.20 m (0.73 m true width). Contact with syenite.

Qualified person

Scott RG Parsons, P. Geo. , FAusIMM, Alamos Golds Vice President, and Exploration have reviewed and endorsed the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott RG Parsons is a qualified person within the meaning of the Canadian Securities Manager National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

The Young-Davidson mine exploration and drilling program is Mynyr Hoxha, P. Geo, chief geologist and qualified in the sense of NI 43-101 at the Young-Davidson mine. Supervised by

quality management

Alamos Gold maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control QA / QC “program at the Young-Davidson mine to ensure that all exploration work is sampled and analyzed according to best practices.

Access to the Young Davidson Mine is controlled by security guards. Drill cores are logged and sampled at a core logging facility within the mining site under the supervision of a qualified geologist. The geologist marks the individual samples for analysis and the sample spacing, sample number, standard, and blanks are entered into the database. Cut the core in half using an electric core saw with a diamond blade tip. Half of the core is placed in a plastic sample bag and sealed with a zip tie in preparation for shipping. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for later reference. Samples are placed in a large, sturdy nylon reinforced fabric bag that is identified and sealed before being placed on a pallet. Core samples are taken at the mine site and sent to AGAT Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by atomic absorption (AA) finish fire analysis (30 grams). Samples larger than 8 g / t are reanalyzed using the gravimetric finishing method. AGAT Laboratories has an internal quality control (QC) program that includes the insertion of reagent blanks, standard materials, and pulp replicas.

QC samples (blanks, duplicates, and references) are inserted regularly to monitor lab performance. Check assays are completed on a regular basis at secondary accredited laboratories.

