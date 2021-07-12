Adelaide Schrowang Delta passengers arrested for refusing to wear face masks





A woman from Adelaide Schrowang Saratosa, Florida, was arrested on a Delta plane after refusing to wear a face mask and spitting on passengers. Images via social media. Peek-a-boo! In the photo, a woman in Adelaide Schrowan Saratosa, Florida, refused to wear a face mask on a Delta plane and was arrested spitting on passengers. Image by police reservation. A woman from Adelaide Schrowang Saratosa, Florida, was arrested on a Delta plane after refusing to wear a face mask and spitting on passengers. The incident was captured in a video.

here we go again. A Florida woman was arrested after refusing to wear a face mask and spitting on other passengers, and was captured in a video that forced Delta’s flight to be stopped.

Mobile phone footage shows the moment Adelaide Schrowan, 23, from Sarasota, was escorted from a plane when the captain ordered him to leave the plane at Florida Southwest International Airport on July 7.

According to KKTV.com reports, Shrowan was confused as the plane refused to sit at the gate and wear a mask, argued with flight attendants and spit on other passengers.

Passengers recorded the interaction of Schlowag with two uniformed police officers.

Schrowan can hear police complaining that he “does not respect my human rights” when he was taken off the plane.

A Florida woman began a Delta flight for refusing to wear a mask and spitting on other passengers. She told police they did not respect her human rights. pic.twitter.com/9DDZoBa7up

Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) July 10, 2021

Cognitive dissonance

Passengers are recorded going back and forth with police officers telling her that she will not obey, as she asked. What am I doing that makes you feel that you have the right to put your hand on me? “

“Why can you help me understand as a living human?” She asks the policeman. “Am I seriously asking as a person?”

One of the police officers, who appears to lack patience, gives her 23-year-old a final warning.

“This is what’s happening, I was going to take the plane off the plane, I’m going to take you off the plane,” he says.

She insists that it will happen already, and another police officer tells her that it won’t happen if she gladly gets off the plane.

Schrowan is not upset, and other officers tell her, “As soon as they get off the plane, you’ll go to jail, it’s just as easy.”

“Do you know how it is a threatening system?” The passenger responds.

Why do you decline? A woman from Adelaide Schrowang Saratosa, Florida, was arrested on a Delta plane after refusing to wear a face mask and spitting on passengers. Images via social media.Flying etiquette

“Yes,” the policeman replies.

“It’s not cool, I want to trust you, do you want to trust me? It’s not healing,” she says.

Schrowan told her that she would not be arrested if she got off the plane, and insists that the police should “respect it.”

The policeman told her, “We are trying not to arrest you,” she replied, “You do not respect my human rights,” and the policeman grabbed her arm and headed for the exit. And move.

The Transportation Security Administration requires all passengers to wear masks on board until September 2021.

“TSA is for all airport operators, aircraft operators, foreign aircraft carriers, and water transport owners and operators to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and promote healthy and safe travel for all workers. And demands to ensure that passengers wear face masks indoors. “

Am i already famous? Photo, Adelaide Schrowang A woman from Saratosa Florida. Images via social media.Passengers who continue to refuse to wear masks during a pandemic

According to KKTV.com, Schrowang, who was charged with resistance to police officers, trespassing, and interfering with aircraft operations, was transferred to prison and continued to be confused during the booking process.

The 23-year-old remained detained on Friday morning with a $ 65,000 deposit.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, masks should be worn on the nose and mouth indoors of planes, buses, trains, other public transport, and US transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

The weekend episode is the latest incident of a passenger challenging public health obligations to wear a face mask while traveling by plane in an ongoing pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scallywagandvagabond.com/2021/07/adelaide-schrowang-saratosa-fl-delta-passenger-arrested-refusing-to-wear-mask-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos