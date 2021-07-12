How to print from Google Docs: Computer, Android, iPhone





You can print from Google Docs on your computer or the mobile app on your Apple or Android device. To print from the Google Docs mobile app[その他]Of the menu[共有とエクスポート]Go to the page. On your computer, you can print Google Docs from the File menu. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Google Docs is great for simple document creation. Not only is it free, but unlike the Microsoft Word desktop app, multiple people can collaborate at once, all files are stored in the cloud and can be accessed from anywhere.

Google Docs may not be as full-featured as Microsoft Office, but it does include all the basics, including printing capabilities.

Here’s how to print from Google Docs on your computer, Android, iPhone or iPad.

How to print from Google Docs on your computer

To print wirelessly from Google Docs, the printer must be connected to Wi-Fi.

1. Use any web browser to open the document you want to print in Google Docs.

2. In the toolbar at the top of the screen[ファイル]Click and in the dropdown[印刷]Choose. If you are using Google Chrome, from the toolbar in Google Docs[ファイル]Click and in the dropdown[印刷]You can also select to open the print details window.

Go to File and select Print.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Quick Tip: If you’re using Firefox or Safari, from the toolbar in Google Docs (rather than the toolbar at the top of the screen)[ファイル]Click and in the dropdown[印刷]Select to download the file to. Computer as PDF you can then print.

3. The print window opens.[宛先]Click the dropdown next to to select a printer. If a nearby printer does not appear in the list,[もっと見る]Click to find and select the printer.If you are printing a spreadsheet, first[印刷設定]The page is displayed. You can configure page settings on this page.[次へ]Click to continue.

[宛先]Select a nearby printer in the dropdown.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. Blue in the lower right corner of the window[印刷]Click the button.

How to print from Google Docs on Android

1. Download the Google Docs app on your Android device and open the document you want to print.

2. In the upper right corner of the document[その他]Tap the icon. It looks like three vertical dots.

3. In the pop-up menu[共有とエクスポート]Select and[印刷]Tap.

4. Find and select a printer near you.

5. After selecting the printer and print settings,[印刷]Tap.

How to print from Google Docs on iPhone or iPad

1. Download the Google Docs app on your iPhone or iPad and open the document you want to print.

2. In the upper right corner of the document[その他]Tap the icon. It looks like three horizontal dots.

Tap the three horizontal dot icons.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

3. In the pop-up menu[共有してエクスポート]Choose.

Go to Sharing and Export.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. On the next screen[印刷]Choose.

[共有とエクスポート]On the page[印刷]Tap.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Five.[プリンタオプション]On the page[プリンタの選択]Tap to find and select a printer near you.

Select a nearby printer.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

6. After selecting the printer and print settings, in the upper right corner[印刷]Tap.

