eXp World Holdings is driving Seth Siegler to lead new eXp products





Bellingham, WA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company of eXp Realty, one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, has set. Was promoted. Siegler has taken on a new role as Vice President of Technology Innovation & Real Estate Services. Siegler will help eXp Realtys expand its innovation and technology divisions to better serve agents, brokers and customers.

Previously, Ziegler oversaw the development of Express Offers, an eXps iBuyer program, “said lead distribution and enhanced internal processing, including My eXp, a web app for eXp agents that helps monitor and track real estate transactions.” Developed tool technology.

Glenn Sanford, founder, chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings, states that technology that aligns with the agent-centric focus makes eXp Realty stand out. Working with Seth, I witnessed an important contribution to his company and our success. The products and services he created have already influenced the development of iBuyer programs and the recently launched lead generation platform SUCCESS Experts. He has many other products in the 2021 pipeline.

Siegler has nearly 20 years of experience building products and companies in the real estate industry. He is a finalist in the Inman Innovator Awards three times as a result of the invention of some innovative software. He is also an outstanding developer, frequently acclaimed by industry hackathons, and some products such as CurbCall are on the market.

“I originally joined eXp for a clear desire to change the way this business works better. By developing deep, innovative and innovative technologies for the company and its agents. Getting the opportunity to advance your mission is a dream come true.

As the founder of a cereal startup that includes two exits, Siegler has experience building companies that offer meaningful technology. He has participated in the development of several software technology patents and continues to create products that improve real estate transactions between agents and consumers.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. About eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is a holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX, and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global broker, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest growing real estate technology companies in the world with over 58,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India and Mexico. Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain and Israel, and continue to expand internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings offers real estate professionals a unique opportunity to win equity awards for their production goals and their contribution to the growth of the company as a whole. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a complete suite of brokerage and real estate technology solutions, including innovative residential and commercial brokerage models, professional services, collaboration tools and personal development. Cloud-based mediation is enhanced by a deep, social and collaborative immersive 3D platform that improves agent connectivity and productivity.

For more information, please visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement The statements contained herein are based on management’s current views and assumptions, and known and unknown risks that may differ materially from the actual results, performance, or events expressed. May contain statements regarding future expectations and other future prospects with uncertainty. Or implied by such a statement. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document and we undertake no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuous growth on an agent and broker basis. Expansion of residential real estate brokerage business to overseas markets. Demand for telecommuting and distance learning solutions and virtual events. Ability to develop our new commercial intermediaries and attract commercial real estate brokers. Revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements do not guarantee future performance. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and unfavorably from those stated in the forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions. Difficulty keeping expense growth at a moderate level while increasing income. And other risks are detailed from time to time in the US Securities and Exchange Commission filings. This includes, but is not limited to, the recently submitted Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Contact: eXpWorld Holdings, Inc.mediarelations @ expworldholdings.com

Investor Spokesperson: MZ Group MZ North America [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/023de0e8-dbde-4796-9872-5c92c6a73c31.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/07/12/2261445/0/en/eXp-World-Holdings-Promotes-Seth-Siegler-to-Lead-eXp-s-New-Real-Estate-Services-Tech-Hub.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos