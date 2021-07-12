PUBG New State Teasers reveals weapon customization system, etc.





PUBG Mobile’s futuristic cousin, PUBG New State, has received a new trailer and two new videos (Field Trip To Troi episodes 1 and 2) that showcase the game’s maps and other features.

The first teaser video showed you how to set up PUBG New State. A futuristic and devastated trojan. This is an 8×8 map and is the only map size available in the new state so far. The video touched on four different trojan locations, including an exhibition hall, a mall, a laboratory, and a trailer park.

The exhibition hall is in the center of Troy and has a large open center. However, there is enough verticality for the player to try positioning and sniping. The mall also has an open space, a rooftop, and a lower floor with stores with various weaknesses and strengths. Some areas include bulletproof glass and functional escalators (a feature of department stores), which may offer additional challenges.

The laboratory is a more closed area with four levels of tight space for navigating. The central area is protected by bulletproof glass, so players in it are safe unless attacked by an intruder. The trailer park offers a wealth of mountaineering, jumping and concealment options for parkour-like movements. There is also a slope that players can take off to escape from the trailer park area.

In the second Field Trip To Troi episode, the developers introduced the new vehicle and described the weapon customization system. This is a feature that PUBG Mobile does not currently have. In addition to PUBG Mobile’s vehicles, Newstate will also get Volta, Vulture and Trams.

The Volta is an electric car with a stealth engine, but players can hear it approaching at close range. However, the boost consumes a lot of battery and also consumes energy when driven through the magnetic blue zone.

Vulture is a motorcycle that accelerates slowly but has a high top speed. The downside of vultures is the amount of gas needed to reach top speed. Trams (a means of transportation not found in PUBG Mobile) add a twist to things by not being able to break in. Protected by bulletproof glass, you can ambush the player at the exit.

New State also includes drone shops. Players can earn drone credits while exploring the map and redeem them for medicine, ammo, and new items. Players need to be careful when picking up the ordered item, as the purchase will be delivered by a fairly noticeable drone with blue smoke marks.

With the weapon customization system, players can customize any weapon through the toolboxes scattered around the map. There are two examples in the video. Players can turn a single-shot weapon into a weapon with multiple rounds or extend the range of the gun. The customization system is consistently updated and circulated throughout the release.

New state pre-registration is now available for Android. Pre-registration for PUBG New State iOS will be available in August. The release date for NewState has not yet been announced.

