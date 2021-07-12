Google’s new drive app replaces backups and syncs with drive file streams





The new drive app was a massive download of 238MiB and a painless but surprisingly long (minutes) installation.

Once installed, new drive users will be mercilessly offered a simple feature tour.

Locally mounted Google Drive folders can be run in either streaming or mirroring. Streaming folders don’t download files from the cloud until you actually open them.

Google drive[設定]Additional settings are embedded behind the gear icon in the dialog itself. Pay attention to the drive letter selection, the presence of Office, and the photo quality settings.

Under Office, Drive Text, and Photo settings, you can scroll down to set your local cache file directory, proxy settings, and bandwidth limiter.

Google has released a new Google Drive desktop app that replaces older versions for both home and business. The new Drive app has built-in features such as Google Photos, Backup and Sync (old, mostly consumer apps), and Drive File Stream (old, business version).

Features

Frankly, the upgraded apps don’t seem to be that new. The update looks more like a cleanup and integration effort than anything else. The main functions are as follows.

Upload and sync photos to Google Cloud Storage, including auto-compression and resizing when you select “Storage Saver” instead of original image quality External storage devices (thumb drive, USB hard drive, SSD) to Google Drive Sync (optional) Automatically download bidirectional and folder sync files to your local folder and vice versa. Drive folders mounted locally in stream or mirror mode Automatically download files on demand or automatically prefetch all files from the cloud.Shared Google Drive in-app support (new features are backup and sync) Integrated with Microsoft Outlook and Google Meet Scheduled ads Upgrade to new Drive app

According to Google, users of older Backup and Sync apps will start receiving in-app prompts to migrate to their desktop drive. We recommend that this be completed by September of this year.

Backup and sync users will support a guided workflow for migrating from old apps to new apps on July 19th. Google Workspace domains (both Rapid and Scheduled release tracks) will see in-app notifications prompting you to migrate from August 18th. The deprecated backup sync app will stop working completely on October 1st.

Who is this for?

The answer is simple, but I’d like to underline it thickly because it’s not common for all Google service users to use the new drive app these days. This includes free personal accounts and paid enterprise Google Workspace accounts.

In other words, if you’re a Google Drive user, it’s time to download a new app. There is no point in postponing it. If you’re a Google Workspace administrator, you have two months to test and deploy your new app before the backup and sync finishes on October 1st.

