F1 2021 Review: Codemasters Add Stories and Keep Racing Sims Fresh





As the name implies, the F12021 is the official F1 racing sim of the year.

The big addition to F1 2021 is the breaking point, a story of a story that plays the roles of rookie Aiden Jackson and veteran Casper Ackerman.

You can choose from five different teams at the braking point, but regardless of the color you wear, the team’s boss is Brian Doyle.

If you just want to race your F1 car as your favorite driver, you can.

2021 will be the championship year for the new F1 team Frank Speed. His boss, Frank Frank, is also one of the drivers. (This is from My Team mode.)

But Frank Speed ​​needs a good car, which means managing the team effectively.

There are four departments that develop separate areas of the car. Don’t forget to praise them in the interview It makes them happy.

F1 2021 has tweaked the R & D tree a bit.

Earn points to spend on upgrades by completing the test program during a free practice session at each Grand Prix. However, if you feel lazy, you can have your computer simulate the results of these test programs.

One example of a test program.

A spot for qualifying practice.

Frank Speed’s green coloring really pops out into the camera.

The race is imminent, but a penalty will be imposed to avoid contact. This means that you will not collide with other drivers.

Talking to the media is part of the job of becoming an F1 driver.

I don’t think Valteri intends to send Frank a Christmas card at the end of this season.

If you’re old enough to start playing video games by the turn of the century, the phrase “EA will release a new Formula 1 game” may scare your mind. After all, the game giant released some pretty bad F1 brand racing games between 2000 and 2003. However, while this year’s box art bears the EA logo, the F1 2021 feels solid like a Codemasters game (EA bought a British studio earlier this year).

This is good news as Codemasters has been responsible for some very good F1 games over the last few years. As always, the studio’s challenge is to make this year’s installments sufficiently different from last year’s version and get people to open their wallets. For F1 2021, the changes are primarily in the new single-player story mode and two-player career mode. Both of these will be added to the various single player, multiplayer and esports modes you may remember from F1 2020.

These new feature-packed modes are an interesting experiment by a well-known development team in good physics, but in the era of a fascinating new documentary series about F1, this captures some of the new fans of the sport. It’s a clever move for. And that also works fine.

F1 2021 [PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox]

(Ars Technica can get paid for sales from the links in this post through the affiliate program.) Breaking Points

The new story mode is called the braking point. Sometimes he plays as F1 rookie Aiden Jackson, and sometimes he controls his teammate Casper Ackerman. Casper Ackerman is an old paddock hand approaching the end of time in sports. Braking Points will guide you through the 2020 and 2021 F1 seasons. For example, each chapter presents a variety of challenges, such as having to recover from a flat tire in the second half of the race or having to finish before your teammates.

Codemasters has stepped into this sort of thing by including F1 2019 and F1 (F1’s feeder series), which first introduced the fictional AI opponent Devon Butler, which everyone hates. The great news is as bad as Butler coming back and trying to get Casper and Aiden to fight each other.

In an interview with Ars Technica, Codemasters franchise game director Lee Mather said, “I knew what I did at F1 2019 was very popular and very successful. As a racing team, I was very nervous about that. In the game, suddenly trying to inject a real character into a story or person makes a big difference. The fact that Devon Butler is as hated as shown is Please actually create those characters. “

You can find the influence of the popular Netflix documentary at the breaking point. “I’ve been inspired by what happened in Drive to Survive,” says Mother. “You can see what’s happening in the cab and what’s happening at the team dinner. Aiden’s mom calls him to see how the story and relationships are built. All other modes you expect

Even with the game’s three difficulty presets, Casual, Standard, and Expert, there is probably a limit to the number of times a player can pass a brake point. However, the other single player modes in the game should have a decent lifespan.

In My Team mode, run your own team (Jack Brabham, Dan Gurney, etc. at a later date). Again, you can run a shortened or full season, but this time, in addition to being successful in each race, hiring a second driver, placing sponsors, maintaining satisfaction in various departments, And the steady flow of car updates.

As with previous Codemasters F1 games, you can earn resource points to pay for these upgrades by completing practice sessions on the weekends of each race. After finishing each Grand Prix, these may feel a bit moody, and now there is an option to simulate the test instead. (In F1 2020, I was able to simulate the race, but not the practice session.) However, for some test programs, the success rate when simulated is only 50% or 25%.

As detailed earlier, Codemasters regularly updates the driver rankings of real drivers in the game. And with the Digital Deluxe Edition, you can hire classic sports legends such as Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, and Alain Prost.

Perhaps most importantly in F1 2021, Codemasters hasn’t ruined the actual mechanism of driving a car beyond the adjustments required for a 2021 car. With a good force feedback wheel, the car is engaged in driving and you can feel the delicacy of the cars of different teams that McLaren handles differently from Alpine, Red Bull, or Mercedes. If you are a fan of sports, you will probably enjoy the F12021.

Pros: Still great physics, and F1 cars are fun to drive Braking points offer an interesting series of challenges wrapped in a story. Further increase the flexibility of game settings and assists. Pandemic The Bad: As with last year, the actual calendar will be slightly different from the game calendar due to the pandemic cancel race. Commentators may not be aware of how impressive your race was.Casper Ackermann’s Dutch accent, because he sounds very Danish to me

Verdict: Buy if you are an F1 fan.

List image by Electronic Arts

