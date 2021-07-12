Why Wealthy Asians Buy British Tech Startups





Asian investors are investing more in British technology.

Getty Images

More Asian wealth was invested in UK tech startups in the first six months of the year than in 2020 as a whole.

Earlier this year, Asian and Middle Eastern investors invested 1.7 billion ($ 2.3 billion) in tech companies in the UK, compared to 1 billion ($ 1.4 billion) in 2020.

To date, 577 UK startups have been backed by Asia, according to data from Dealroom.co and the Department for Digital, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and the Digital Economy Council. Among them are online retailers Farfetch and Checkout.com, as well as the recently emerging Cazoo and Arrival.

Over the last five years, Chinese investors have been rushing to buy a new wave of British tech startups. The Japanese are Asia’s largest investors in British tech companies, but their share is steadily declining in the face of Chinese investors, primarily thanks to Softbank’s funding.

China’s millionaires and millionaire numbers are growing rapidly, and where they hide their wealth, Singapore and Hong Kong are now the second and fourth largest investments in UK tech startups, respectively. It’s home. The UAE, the largest wealth hub in the Middle East, is third.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, welcomed the flood of funds and said, “We are in a region that has been at the forefront of technology and innovation for decades. I want to build it here in the UK and be part of it.

Last year was a record of funding in the UK. The technology sector has raised more than $ 15 billion, an increase of $ 200 million over the previous year.

Already this year, many companies have witnessed soaring valuations. In May, Dealroom.co predicted that there would be 132 unicorns, or start-ups worth more than $ 1 million.

The UK hasn’t spawned tech giants on the scale of Apple or Amazon, but it specializes in specific areas such as fintech and health tech.

Financial technology has raised more money than any other technology sector in the UK. It was emphasized last week that the listing was successful and that remittance company Transferwise reached a valuation of $ 13 billion.

But what many investors are paying attention to in the UK is the diminishing appeal of Asian tech companies.

TransferWise CEO and co-founder Taavet Hinrikus is now the second-largest billionaire … [+] Succeeded in listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Image Alliance by Getty Images

A new download of the ride hailing app Didi has been banned in China due to data security risks. The company’s stock, which just opened in New York at the end of June, has since lost one-third of its value.

This was after Alibaba was fined $ 2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices and Ant Group’s IPO was revoked due to concerns about its lending practices.

Many other Chinese tech companies and apps are also under investigation and ban. Comprehensive scrutiny by Chinese regulators has forced many Asian investors to move local tech companies away and look elsewhere instead.

Cheng Wei, CEO of the ride-haling app Didi, will speak at the launch of the company in 2015.

Visual China Group by Getty Images

However, China’s investment itself is under more scrutiny. Earlier this month, China-owned Nexperia acquired the UK’s largest semiconductor maker, Newport Wafer Fab (NWF).

Many in parliament, including Tom Tagendat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Task Force, said in a letter to the British Minister of Business Kwasi Kwaten that he “expressed serious economic and national security concerns.” I opposed this agreement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a review of the deal, which was finally passed on July 5, showing that China’s investment in British technology has not diminished in late 2021.

