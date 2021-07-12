Pristine Skyrim Copy sells for $ 600, despite all ports





Image: Bethesda / Heritage Auctions / Kotaku

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most popular video games ever released and has been ported to more platforms than I list. Still, at a recent online auction, someone decided to spend $ 600 on Skyrim’s sealed Xbox 360 copy.

An unopened copy of Skyrim sold for $ 600 on July 11th, as discovered by Axios and a reporter beyond it (the lucky man!). For $ 1.5 million that day, some spectators are frowning on what’s really happening.

It’s still annoying to see very easy-to-find games like Skyrim sealed in one of those plastic boxes and sold for so much money on the website. .. It seems that I only got this game at my local GameStop yesterday, and it’s now sold on more than half of the grounds. I usually blame the rich right away, but in this case the price is low enough that it’s very likely that enthusiastic Elder Scrolls fans bought this to add to the collection. Kotaku has contacted Heritage Auctions about this game.

While $ 600 is much higher and well below $ 1 million, it’s still an extraordinary price to pay for games available on almost every video gaming platform released after the Xbox 360 and PS3. Hell, Skyrim Enhanced Edition is available on Gamepass and includes all additional DLC. What makes this version of the game special, according to Heritage Auctions, is its 9.2 rating from Wata, a video game grading service. This means it’s almost as good as new, but it’s not too unbelievable given that the game is less than 10 years old.

If you want to get this copy of Skyrim yourself, you can offer a $ 900 offer to the new owner. However, Heritage Auctions warns that it is not currently considering selling and will not respond to most offers. So please do your best next time. (Don’t spend $ 900 on a copy of Skyrim.)

G / O media may receive fees

Skyrim wasn’t the only modern game that got a higher price tag than expected. The original Red Dead Redemption on the Xbox 360 sold for $ 384. The slightly older original Tomb Raider, released on PS1 in 1996, sold for a more impressive $ 144,000. These recent rare games sold at such high prices at auctions are evidence that the retro game collection scene is expanding. Maybe you now have something worth hundreds of dollars sitting in some closets. But like all bubbles, this can burst at some point. So I don’t sit too long on the sealed copy of Fallout 3 on the PS3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/someone-bought-a-copy-of-skyrim-for-600-in-2021-1847276961 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos