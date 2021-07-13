Google streamlines desktop file sync service into a single drive app





Google has announced plans to move its users of Backup and Sync, a consumer file sync desktop service, to a new integrated app that can be used by both consumers and business clients. Google plans to start onboarding users next week on July 19, 2021, and will switch users using backup and sync by the end of September before being locked out on October 1. recommend to.

Backup and sync users will need to migrate to a new app (a renamed version of Google’s enterprise file sync software), but business clients who are already using Drive File Stream (aka Drive for Desktop) will be fine. It should go, says Google. According to Google, the goal of integrating apps is to create a powerful and integrated sync client with the best features of both consumer and enterprise services. In particular, it’s also a reversal of Google’s confusing decision to split Google Drive on the desktop into two apps in 2017.

Google’s new drive image for desktop clients: Google

According to a Google blog post describing the desktop drive client, this app should be familiar to anyone who has used Google’s previous services. Drive gives you easy access to files and photos stored in the cloud, syncing selected files in the background and keeping them up to date. According to Google, the app syncs external storage devices such as flash drives to drives, mirrors files between the drive and local files on your desktop computer, and decides whether to store individual photos and videos in Drive or Google Photos. You can choose.

Google will begin migrating backup and sync users next Monday, July 19th. The next migration timeline for users from Google is:

July 19, 2021: Backup and Sync supports guided flows to help users migrate to desktop drives

August 18, 2021: Users who are still using backup and sync will begin receiving in-product notifications prompting them to move to desktop drives.

October 1, 2021: Users who have been using Backup and Sync since then will not be able to sign in to Backup and Sync. To continue syncing with the drive or Google Photos, users must migrate to the desktop drive.

