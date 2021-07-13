NCW Tech Alliance Expands Annual Summer Social to Include Golf Tournaments | Business





The WENATCHEE NCW Tech Alliance has expanded the Summer Social Scholarship Fundraiser to host golf tournaments and dinners at the Highlander Golf Course on August 5th.

Summer Social will raise funds for STEM scholarships to be awarded to students and teachers throughout the region during the 20th Innovator Awards Luncheon at the Wenachi Convention Center on September 29th.

The golf tournament begins at 12:30 pm on August 5, followed by a buffet dinner at 5 pm with a no-host bar, live music, networking and games.

Tickets are currently on sale and $ 10 will be sent directly to the STEM Scholarship for each dinner ticket sold. For more information on purchasing tickets, please visit www.ncwtech.org.

The Summer Social Scholarship Fundraiser is sponsored by Sabey Data Centers, GTC Technical Support, Atlas Fare, Washington Trust Bank, JBe Marketing, Banner Bank Commercial, Equilus Capital Partners, and Peoples Bank.

In addition, NCW Tech seeks nominations for innovators in north-central Washington in the following award categories:

Entrepreneur of the Year Newcomer in Technology STEM Champion of the Year STEM College Student Leader of the Year Future Technology Leader of the Year (Kindergarten to High School Students)

Recommendations can be submitted by individuals, businesses, or students. Individuals and businesses can also recommend themselves. Recommendations are currently being accepted until July 28th. To recommend a company or individual, please visit ncvtech.org/innovators.

All qualified candidates will be honored on Summer Social, promoted through the media and featured at the September luncheon. The top three finalists in each category will be announced in the weeks leading up to the luncheon, and the winners will be announced live at the event.

Winners of the two Business Awards will receive a free business membership of the NCW Tech Alliance, as well as a one-year promotion to highlight their business in the community. Winners in each of the three education categories will receive a scholarship of at least $ 500 each to go on to education or classroom.

Entrepreneurs are people who have a vision and the ability to see and meet their needs. They have the courage to make a difference and the stamina to wait for the results. This individual has an extraordinary vision, leadership and innovation in setting up new companies, developing new products and services, and creatively developing ways to bring existing products and services to market. indicate.

Successful companies are those who are not afraid of change and face innovation head-on. Candidates for Newcomer In Technology are organizations, companies, or departments that have adopted technology to transform their work environment. These candidates need to use or create technology in ways that drive production, improve efficiency, or differentiate their products or services for competitive advantage.

STEM Champion of the Year

The award aims to recognize educators and community members who are pursuing an innovative approach to learning through their STEM experience. Winners show a passion for STEM education and are considered by peers and communities to be supporters of promoting the STEM pathway for students.

STEM College Student Innovator of the Year

Post-higher students are honored for innovative projects that address real-world issues. Student-led projects are preferred, but if student projects are innovative and unique, teacher-led initiatives are considered. Students need to demonstrate critical thinking, creativity, innovation, and problem-solving. Building, data logging, and summarization must be completed by the student. Winners show their potential for success through leadership and learning.

Future Technology Leader of the Year (K-12)

Students from kindergarten to high school are honored for innovative technology projects. Projects don’t have to be limited to technology, but technology must play a dominant role. Student-led projects are desirable, but teacher-led initiatives are considered if technology projects are innovative and unique, and students participate in a hands-on and empirical way. Winners show their potential for success through leadership, learning and technology skills.

Jenny Rojanasthien is an executive director of the NCW Tech Alliance (formerly GWATA). The group drives growth and development in north-central Washington by bringing together people and technology resources to build a thriving community.

