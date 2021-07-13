Yo, OnePlus: Secretly throttle is never okay





Last Tuesday, AnandTech discovered that OnePlus was dampening the performance of its previously unthinkable new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro. Seeing the mysterious slowdown, the publication found that the phone was diverting the laundry list of popular apps from the high-performance core of the Snapdragon 888s. Is the company an excuse? It was all an attempt to extend battery life.

Today, OnePlus doubles its previous statement with longer forum posts. There, the company debate sounds quite reasonable. In recent years, smartphone SoC performance has reached a level where it is often overpowered in certain scenarios, OnePlus writes. This accuses Qualcomm of being essentially too good at its job.

With this in mind, our team has moved from simply providing pure performance to providing the expected performance of the device while reducing power consumption and heat dissipation, And OnePlus add.

Sounds good! Now, here are three issues regarding that seemingly compelling argument:

First, OnePlus has been selling devices based on raw speed for years. The OnePlus 9Pro focuses on Hasselblad branded cameras, and it’s no exception. The entire tagline for the company is Never Settle, which promises a perfectly fast and smooth experience from the OnePlus 9 Pro. You will be one step ahead of the times, the company has guaranteed users during its launch presentation and called the phone Snapdragon 888 the best of all dragons in the kingdom.

OnePlus 9 Pro promises ultimate performance from the new Snapdragon chip.

Second, if AnandTech is right, it looks calm here. The publication found that the phone was less responsive than the Galaxy S21 Ultra when tested side-by-side, despite both using the same chip and the same screen technology, but with poor battery life. did. Slowdown applies to almost anything popular on the Play Store.

Third, and most importantly, OnePlus didn’t tell anyone. And now, companies trying to make it sound like a secret throttle practice may somehow be okay.

This is a dangerous idea. If the phone maker establishes that it can throttle quietly on behalf of the user, how can the user not do it when they want? For years, conspiracy theories have swirled about how gadget makers slow down devices or disable devices to force users to upgrade, and Apple actually did something in 2017. Until it became clear, many of them were dismissed as the conspiracy theory.

At the time, Apple also made a good excuse for how that throttle saved the battery in your phone, but it didn’t change the fact that the company hid it from users, they needed it. Caused an unknown number of upgrades to their phones earlier than they might. The company has added the ability to settle twice ($ 500 million once, $ 113 million once) and turn off the throttle, but Apple is still pretty normal with the idea that the action is okay. And brought the controversial processor throttling feature to later phones.

When OnePlus wanted to shift its focus from simply providing pure performance, there would have been time on stage to tell us before people bought the phone, and that’s when you turn it on and off. Should have been packaged as a feature that allows you to switch between.

This is the kind of relationship that power user fans expect from OnePlus. That’s the brand that OnePlus built. Now it is at risk of erosion.

Don’t pretend this is normal or acceptable for OnePlus or other manufacturers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/12/22574221/oneplus-9-pro-apple-secret-throttle-speed-editorial

