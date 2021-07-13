Please use YouTube Premium for 3 months.





trainer,

As part of Google Plays’ sponsorship of Pokmon GO Fest 2021 and to commemorate Pokmon GO’s 5th anniversary, we are pleased to announce that eligible trainers will receive YouTube Premium for 3 months. *

You can request a trial here. Read below to learn more about what you can expect from YouTube Premium.

Watch your favorite videos without a break. You can seamlessly play videos and music while you’re on the move, using other apps, or when the screen is off. You can download your favorite videos and watch them on the go anytime, anywhere. Enjoy the world’s largest music catalog through YouTube Music, a YouTube streaming app. Easily switch between video and audio to enjoy official albums, playlists, singles, music videos and covers that are only available on YouTube.

Check out the latest Pokemon GO videos on YouTube!

When playing Pokemon GO, be aware of your surroundings and follow the guidelines of your local health authority. Future events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, opt in to receive push notifications, and subscribe to email to stay up to date. Check out this Help Center article for the latest information on in-game events and feature updates.

Pokemon GO team

* This benefit is only for new YouTube Premium users. The terms apply.

This 3-month free trial promotion for YouTube Premium is only available to Pokmon GO players in the United States. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or a previous YouTube Red trial, not a current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscriber, and not a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscriber. Offers must be redeemed by PST on October 5, 2021 at 11:59 pm. A valid payment method is required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the end of the trial period. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the standard subscription price (currently $ 11.99). You can cancel your trial for free at any time before the trial period ends. The offer requires a Google account. The full term is here. Promoters: Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheater Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA

This 3-month free trial promotion for YouTube Premium is only available to Canadian Pokmon GO players. Only for customers who are not current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers, are not YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscribers, and are not participating in YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music. Available or a previous YouTube Red trial. Offers must be redeemed by 2:59 AM PST on October 6, 2021. A valid payment method is required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the end of the trial period. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the standard subscription price (currently $ 11.99). You can cancel your trial for free at any time before the trial period ends. The offer requires a Google account. The full term is here. Promoter: Google LLC 1600 Amphitheater Pkwy Mountain View, CA 94043

This 3-month free trial promotion for YouTube Premium is only available to Pokmon GO players in the UK. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or a previous YouTube Red trial, not a current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscriber, and not a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscriber. Offers must be redeemed by 4:59 GMT on October 6, 2021. A valid payment method is required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the end of the trial period. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the standard subscription price (currently 11.99). You can cancel your trial for free at any time before the trial period ends. The offer requires a Google account. The full term is here. Promoters: Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheater Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA

This YouTube Premium 3-month free trial promotion is only available to Australian Pokmon GO players. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or a previous YouTube Red trial, not a current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscriber, and not a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscriber. Offers must be redeemed by 5:59 AM AEST on October 6, 2021. A valid payment method is required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the end of the trial period. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the standard subscription price (currently $ 14.99). You can cancel your trial for free at any time before the trial period ends. The offer requires a Google account. The full term is here.Promoter: Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd 8 Marina View # 03-01 Asia Square 1 Singapore, 18960 Singapore

This YouTube Premium 3-month free trial promotion is only available to Singapore Pokmon GO players. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or a previous YouTube Red trial, not a current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscriber, and not a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscriber. Offers must be redeemed by SGT on October 6, 2021 at 2:59 pm. A valid payment method is required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the end of the trial period. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the standard subscription price (currently $ 11.98). You can cancel your trial for free at any time before the trial period ends. For refunds, please check your refund policy. The offer requires a Google account. The full term is here. Promoter: Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd 70 Pasir Panjang Road # 03-71 Mapletree Business City Singapore 117371

